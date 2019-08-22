PEORIA – The Quad Cities River Bandits had plenty of regrets Thursday night.
The local minor-league baseball team went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position in dropping another road nailbiter to the Peoria Chiefs, 2-1 at Dozer Park.
Imeldo Diaz provided a pair of run-scoring hits including a two-out single in the bottom of the eighth that drove in the winning run for Peoria, which edged QC 2-0 Wednesday night.
The Chiefs (19-40, 49-79) were facing reliever Devin Conn in the home half of the eighth with score tied 1-1. After retiring the first seven batters he faced, Conn surrendered an opposite field double to Brendan Donovan with one out in the inning. The right-hander rebounded with a strikeout of Edwin Figuera and then pitched around Brady Whalen to put two on base with two down. Diaz worked the count to 3-1 and slapped a single the other way into left field to score Donovan with the decisive run.
Diaz also collected a run batted in the first inning. Donovan opened the game with a single against Valente Bellozo and was replaced on base by Figuera after his fielder’s choice groundout. Whalen also rolled to the right side, moving the runner into scoring position. Diaz hooked a double down the left field line to put Peoria on the board.
The Bandits scored in the top of the seventh to tie the game.
Zach Biermann opened the inning with a towering fly ball that dropped on the warning track in left field for a double. Two batters later, C.J. Stubbs blasted a double of his own. The run ended an 18 inning QC scoreless streak that had stretched over parts of three games.
Bellozo worked 5 innings and allowed just one run on three hits. The 19-year old struck out four and did not walk a batter. Conn took the loss after giving up one run in 4 innings of work.
Logan Gragg, the Peoria starter, worked 4 scoreless innings to open the game. The Bandits have not scored against Peoria’s starting pitcher in the 12 innings they have thrown in this series.
Wilfredo Pereira earned the victory by tossing 4.2 innings with one run allowed. Sebastian Tabata struck out Trey Dawson with runners on second and third to end the game, garnering his fifth save in the process.
QC (32-27, 75-50) outhit Peoria 7-5 on the night and finished with four doubles. Alex McKenna led the River Bandits with two hits. The Chiefs received multiple hits from Donovan and Diaz.
The final game of the series is set for 6:35 tonight.