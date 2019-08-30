CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Another postseason preview for the Quad Cities River Bandits ended in heartbreak.
The hosting Cedar Rapids Kernels claimed victory Friday in walk-off fashion, 2-1 in a meeting prior to their scheduled playoff series next week.
Spencer Steer smacked a one-out line drive single in the ninth inning to plate Daniel Ozoria and end the classic contest at Perfect Game Field.
Ozoria reached base on the only Bandits error, a two-base throwing miscue by QC reliever Layne Henderson (2-2).
The Bandits fell to 78-55 overall while Cedar Rapids improved to 75-62.
QC returns home to open the final home series of the regular season tonight. First pitch is 6:35 p.m. against Wisconsin.
The Bandits only run Friday tied the score in the eighth inning. Oscar Campos singled home Austin Dennis.
Cedar Rapids broke a scoreless tie in the seventh inning on an RBI triple from Gabe Snyder.
The Bandits were outhit 9-7, with Campos accounting for two of QC's hits, none going for extra bases.
Henderson's failed relief appearance included a pair of strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
The late rally by the hosts ruined a sparkling 6 2/3 innings by QC starter Matt Ruppenthal. He struck out seven, walked one and allowed only the one earned run on seven hits.
Three Kernels pitchers combined to stymie QC, the last, Nate Hadley (2-1), earning the win despite allowing the run-scoring single by Campos.