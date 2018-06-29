Result: The Quad Cities River Bandits, winners of only two of their previous eight games, exploded Friday for a 10-3 road win against the Kane County Cougars. A crowd of 5,641 witnessed the contest at Northwestern Medicine Field.
How it happened: Miguelangel Sierra’s 2-run homer triggered an 8-run opening inning by the visitors. Six straight singles followed the QC roundtripper, with RBIs coming from Chandler Taylor, Scott Schreiber and Marty Costes. That knocked out Kane County starter Jhoan Duran (L, 4-3) nine hitters into the game without recording an out. Leadoff man Alfredo Angarita, who singled and scored QC’s first run on a wild pitch, then grounded into a doubleplay with the bases loaded. However, Seth Beer’s two-out double plated two more runs before Cougars reliever Cole Bartlett wriggled out of the jam. The Bandits tacked on single runs in the seventh (on a passed ball) and ninth (on a ground out).
On the mound: QC starter Enoli Paredes (W, 2-3) scattered four hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. Tanner Duncan, the Bandits’ second reliever, also tossed two perfect innings, fanning three and walking none to nail down the victory.
At the plate: Colton Shaver and Michael Papierski each had two hits to lead QC’s 11-hit attack. First-round draft choice Beer finished with three RBIs
Worth noting: The first-half champs of the Western Division improved to just 3-6 in the second-half standings with their 43rd overall win of the season
Up next: The third game of a four-game visit to Kane County is 6:35 p.m. tonight.