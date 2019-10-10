Monday night State Senator Neil Anderson hosted a sportsmen’s meeting at the QCCA Expo Center to review the new laws that will impact area anglers, fishermen, and conceal carry card holders in the greater Quad-Cities region. Around 30 area sportsmen and women attended the event in which four new laws were highlighted.
First, a new law now requires the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) to provide an annual report to the General Assembly highlighting the deer management programs. This will include the number of surplus deer taken each session, the number of deer found with disease or abnormalities, and the final destination for animals taken during season harvests, which are usually tied to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) or other disease management programs. According to Mike Stevens, the ILDNR representative at the meeting, most of the deer taken are donated to the Northern Illinois food bank.
Second, a new pilot program will be created by the ILDNR to change how youth firearm deer tags are administered. This will take place in 2020, not the season beginning this weekend. It will divide youth permits into two designations, one structured as currently constructed, but a second program where the tag will only be good for three days, but will no longer be county specific. This could be a great help to parents trying to decide which county to hunt prior to the season. Many times the conditions make it difficult to decide where to take youth hunting, giving flexibility to the parents and helping the young hunter to have an enjoyable experience.
Next, a new law adds hunting education, including hunter safety, as an available unit that school districts can adopt into their curriculum. Details on this law are still being worked out as hunter safety does require live firing, which likely will not occur at school.
Finally, a new law now extends the life of renewed conceal carry licenses by setting a new expiration date five years from the expiration of the previous license, as opposed to five years from the renewal application date. Qualified current and retired law enforcement members in Illinois are now exempt from state concealed carry restrictions as well. The law allows for military members to apply for their FOID card when they are 18 without parental consent, and allows off-duty law enforcement to carry a concealed firearm while hunting. For further details on this law, refer to SB 1139/PA 101-0080.
Next, a word of caution as the Illinois Veto Session will be coming up shortly. Earlier this year, a bill known by many as the FOID fingerprint bill, narrowly escaped reality in Illinois. Not only did the bill require you to be fingerprinted to receive a card, but it changes the expiration from 10 to five years and essentially made private transfers of firearms illegal in Illinois. Senator Anderson believes there is a chance this bill will reappear during the veto session, so area sportsmen should keep an eye on Springfield later this winter.
Youth firearm deer hunting season this weekend: The 2019 Youth Deer Season begins this weekend, running Saturday through Monday. The weather is looking cold, so plan ahead before you take that young one out in the elements. The deer should be moving as the first major cold-front of the year is expected to hit this weekend.
Over-the-counter firearm deer permit availability: Excess firearm deer permits go on sale Tuesday (Oct. 15) at 8 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Rock Island, as well as most other local counties, will likely have some tags available. They can be purchased at any ILDNR retailer.