The Moline Breakfast Optimist Club is a local chapter of Optimist International whose mission is “Bringing Out the Best in Children.”
The local chapter is dedicated to making the lives of children as pleasant as possible, with the least amount of hardship. Recently the group donated four two-man kayaks to the QCCA Wetland Center in East Moline. They decided to work with the QCCA Wetland Center because the center is being used as an educational facility for area youth.
There are 44 members of the Breakfast Optimist Club, which has been operating for 60 years. Their members come from all walks of life and meet weekly at the Windmill Restaurant in East Moline.
You may be familiar with the group already with its “Avenue of Flags” program, which puts up American Flags during the five national holidays (Memorial, Flag, Independence, Labor and Veterans Days) for a small fee. Those fees pay the youth groups that do the work and help fund the Breakfast Optimist Club’s charitable giving each year. This year the group raised over $45,000 from this program alone and paid the youth group installers $18,000 to do those five installations. Those installers include local school groups, scouting groups, and church groups. With nearly a thousand flags in the Illinois Quad-Cities, it is a lot of work for the youth, but a great community event and youth fundraiser. The group continues to look at expanding the program.
“This year we’ve donated about $25,000 to different charities outside of the flag program“, stated Pat Wendt of East Moline. “We budget for certain charities each year, but if a group makes a presentation to us and we find merit in it, then we will write them a check.”
Some of those charitable groups they support include the Jefferson Early Learning Center, Child Abuse Council, BHAEC Special Education, Moline and Alleman school groups, and multiple daycare centers. In addition, the group also tries to give grants to families who have children battling cancer. The group recounted a couple stories of helping families in need. These acts of kindness exemplify the giving nature of the group.
For more information about the Breakfast Optimist Club, learn more about the Flag Program, or to just have breakfast and learn more about the group's charitable works, contact them at (309) 236-4688 or check their website at www.breakfastoptimists.com
State Senator Anderson to host sportsmen update meeting: Outdoorsmen across the Quad-Cities will have the opportunity to learn about new laws and important dates at the Sportsmen’s Update Meeting hosted by State Senator Neil Anderson. A representative from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to discuss new laws, important dates, tag information, and an update on hunting seasons. The meeting is Monday (Oct. 7) from 6 to 7:45 p.m. at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.
“Whether you hunt deer, wild turkey, waterfowl, or something else, this informative meeting will ensure you have a safe, legal, and fun hunting season," said Anderson.
The event is free and refreshments will be provided. To RSVP, please contact Lori Yates at lyates@sgop.ilga.gov or call 217-782-2181.