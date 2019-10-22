We have all done it! Your digging around that chest freezer making room for that new deer you just harvested and you find a package of venison burger under the frozen pizza, bag of peas or some other large item that keeps you from seeing the bottom of the freezer.
There is that moment of disgust as you contemplate how long it has been there or if you should even eat it. I have found a great solution that could save you money and make your furry friends happy, too.
My wife loves to buy our pair of three-year-old beagles the meatiest, most expensive, dog treats available at the big box store. The dogs enjoy the treats, but they are beagles, completely controlled by their noses and are not the most obedient animals you will ever meet. However, jerky snacks made from old venison burger has turned my beagles into obedient dogs.
First, making jerky is super easy. Defrost that package in a large mixing bowl overnight in the refrigerator. Place something in the bottom of the bowl, such as a cereal bowl flipped upside-down, to keep the meat up off the bottom. It makes the consistency better as the remnant blood will drip out and reside in the bottom, and cool meat extrudes much better as compared to throwing it in the microwave to defrost in a hurry.
You have free articles remaining.
Unlike traditional jerky, you do not want to add preservatives such as phosphates or salts, keep it pure meat. There are countless dog websites that warn of the issues these preservatives can produce. Freezing the jerky works well and I have found that my dogs could care less if it is frozen or not.
If you have a traditional circular dehydrator, you can extrude the meat in thick, long strips and cut them to length later. Do not forget to spray the trays prior to adding the meat. This will save you loads of time and help with cleanup. I have found that a gallon bag of burger will fill my dehydrator about 3 times. I tend to dry the jerky until it is pliable, but not crunchy. Remember, if you freeze them, there is no chance of them rotting.
Finally, peel the strips up and use a game scissors to cut them to your preferred size. I usually cut them off at 4 inches or so, but keep some larger ones for when they are especially obedient. I use a gallon Ziploc bag to hold them because the bag stays pliable in the freezer, particularly the seal. This makes it easy to grab two treats from the freezer when the dogs come into the garage for the night.
The next time you find that old package of deer burger, snow goose breasts, or any other wild game that was lost over time, turn it into jerky for your dog and you just might find out how well your dog can behave after all.
Youth deer season results: Last week we reported record harvests at the Savanna Army Depot Youth Hunt and I speculated that the state was going to have a good harvest. Those results were confirmed as youth deer hunters harvested a preliminary total of 3,775 deer during the three-day Youth Deer Season (October 12-14), compared to 1,659 in 2018. Archers are also ahead of last year, as the harvest is nearly 40% higher than this time last year.