Looking around at the crowd at Sunset Park for the last meeting before Floatzilla I realized what a huge undertaking the event was. And this was not even all the volunteers, mostly just those in charge of a particular part of the gathering of paddle craft.
Altogether there were more than a hundred volunteers planning and then implementing plans for vehicle traffic, boat safety, t-shirt distribution, volunteer organizers and people tending to dozens of other details.
The person in charge of the safety boats had gathered 17 boats to make certain the paddlers would be safe on bigger water than most of them were used to. That was where we came in. As usual in the past few years we were in charge of trying to keep paddlers and power craft separate. We set a couple dozen buoys along the north shore of the entrance to Lake Potter for the paddle craft, leaving the rest of the entrance for powerboats.
That sounds fairly simple, but it was not for many of the paddlers. Because they were sitting so low in the water, many could not see the buoys until they got in fairly close. And then it appeared most of the paddlers were not used to operating where they had a three miles-per-hour current pulling them downstream. As they paddled down the middle of the river, they saw the entrance to Lake Potter in the distance. As they crossed the river they were pulled downstream even more, which meant they had to paddle back upstream and then cross the powerboat channel.
However, due to good boat handling on the part of both groups, there was nothing worse than a couple of close calls. Nothing like a couple of years ago when a kayaker decided to cut across in front of a 53-foot yacht. The yacht skipper pulled both engines out of forward into reverse and missed the paddler by about three feet.
The real fun part of the afternoon came when the photo for the count was taken, the paddlers headed back to their vehicles and we had to pick up the buoys. In the six hours they had been in the water their anchors had worked their way a foot or so into the mud. Consequently, they brought aboard a healthy supply of the mud and covering the boat. A few squirts of deck cleaner, application of a brush and plenty of water and it was white again.
My crew of Dick Heap, who made the buoys, Chris Murely, Renaud Haymon and I had to lug them up to the Coast Guard Auxiliary Station to sit until next year.
If any of these jobs sounds exciting, contact River Action to help with next year’s Floatzilla or any of the other events planned by the organization.