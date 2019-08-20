Freshwater mussels are a group of animals that are understood far less than nearly anything else in our rivers, at least to the general public.
In the Quad-Cities, our populous likely knows more about mussels than any other metropolitan groups because of the extensive mussel relocation project associated with the new I-74 bridge. While spending significant dollars to move those mussels out of harm’s way can be distressing, the ecological services they provide is extensive.
There are mussels in our smaller streams and creeks as well. This week a “Mussel Blitz” is taking place in the Iowa tributary streams that feed the Mississippi River. This blitz is conducted by the Iowa and Minnesota Departments of Natural Resources, US Army Corps of Engineers, other various mussel professionals, as well as enthusiastic volunteers, all in an effort to keep a pulse of the mussel populations.
So, what do mussels do? First, they filter water, a lot of water. It is estimated that an average adult mussel will filter about 15 gallons of water a day. While that might not sound like much, but consider a good mussel bed will have over 10 mussels per square yard. The amount of water being filtered adds up quickly. They take in their food (nutrients) through their syphon and store those nutrients in their bodies. This biofiltration process is very similar to the systems used in our homes or in a municipal water treatment system except these are living, self-cleaning systems, unlike the carbon or paper filters we use. Ultimately you end up with cleaner water to drink in both cases.
Second, they provide structural habitat for fish, invertebrates, and to a smaller extent, structural stability to the river itself. Think of it as living riprap. The shells from expired animals are used by invertebrates as shelter and grazing areas. The small fish follow the invertebrates and so on. Mussel beds really establish their own food web as compared to adjacent river habitats. Ask any walleye fisherman and they can tell you the value of fishing over a mussel bed, although they may not tell you exactly where to fish on the bed.
Next, mussel shells have been used as tools, buttons and jewelry for centuries, and they still inspire people. I am fortunate to have some Mississippi River pearls, thanks to a gift by a former mussel harvester, and those pearls are stunning. During the Blitz, I had a couple elementary girls in my group who had not started school yet. When I mentioned that freshwater mussels can develop pearls, you can imagine how fast they dove into the river. After giving the disappointing news that we would not open any to look for pearls, I made a deal that if they could find a tagged mussel, I would find them a prize for their effort. Tagged mussels are animals that were propagated by a local hatchery and released to the river, just like a hatchery grows and releases fish. Ultimately the two girls each found a tagged animal, so they earned their prizes.
Just like the CRP (Conservation Reserve Program farmers use) or any other terrestrial initiative to improve our waterways, using natures in biofiltration systems to improve our water quality is a positive impact to every creature that uses our area rivers. Helping people to understand what mussels contribute to our aquatic ecosystems will explain the efforts being made to restore their numbers throughout the Quad-Cities area.