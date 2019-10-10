Local runners, hikers and cyclists can rejoice this Saturday and Sunday. The first weekend since August not dampened by rain could finally afford sunny conditions to enjoy the outdoors.
Included among the events benefiting is the Run with The Bull. The annual 5K run/walk and youth relays for ages 12-and-under take off at 9 a.m. Saturday from the Riverdale Fire Department, just west of Arconic on the downtown border with Bettendorf.
Proceeds support Pete the Purple Bull anti-bullying school and community programs.
All 5K participants receive a t-shirt (while supplies last), a neck gator, goodie bag and an after-party featuring a pancake breakfast. The youth relay runners get a neck gator, treats and entry into the kids' fun zone.
The 5K awards include medals created by Arconic for the usual age-group winners and a $100 cash prize for the overall male and female champions. There are a variety of prizes for team speed and sportsmanship in the youth relays.
Online registration is available through 4 p.m. today at GetMeRegistered.com. There are discounts for family and group sign-ups, Cornbelt Running Club members and Arconic employees. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup 2-6 p.m. today at Davenport's Fleet Feet Sports, and on-site race morning starting at 7:30 a.m.
For more information, call Kim Riley-Quinn at 563-349-1870.
Eagle Scout Scamper: This fundraiser for local scouting starts at 9 a.m. Saturday at Scott County Park's Indian Hills Shelter.
A 5K road race at 9:30 a.m. follows the half-mile and mile Cub Crawl for ages 12-and-under. All participants receive an event shirt (while supplies last) and a post-race campfire program.
Online registration is available at Illowabsa.org/upcoming-events. Walk-up sign-ups are offered with packet pickup 4-6 p.m. today at the Illowa Council office in Davenport or 7-9 a.m. on site race morning.
For more details, visit the council website, email morgan.kuhlman@scouting.org or contact Eric Hupp (563-650-0792) or Morgan Kuhlman (563-388-7233).
Also Saturday: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits Iowa's downriver Cairo Woods Wildlife Area at 2:30 p.m. The 525-acre facility offers a forest, a prairie and several ponds. The trip is 56 miles south on highway 61 from the I-80 junction. The public is invited. Water and refreshments provided. Please bring your own cup. Visit blackhawkhikingclub.org for more details.
Also Sunday: The Friends of the Hennepin Canal are hiking the historic waterway near Sheffield starting at 1:30 p.m. The 4.8-mile jaunt is from Bridge 17A to Bridge 15. Meet at the Hennepin Canal Visitor's Center, just north of the intersection of I-80 and highway 40. The hike is free and open to the public. Bring a friend and dress for the weather. For more, visit friends-hennepin-canal.org, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org or call Ed Herrmann at 815-664-2403.
Also this weekend: The Quad Cities Bicycle Club's annual Fall Foilage Ride runs tonight through Sunday. The overnight trip is to the hilly troll country of Mount Horeb, Wis. Dinners and social gatherings are planned both tonight and Saturday night. Bike rides are Saturday and Sunday mornings along the Military Ridge State Trail. Registration is recommended. There are options to ride either day if not both, with Mount Horeb two hours away and perfect for day-trippers, too. For more, visit qcbc.org, or contact Dean or Deb Mathias at 309-787-6547 or mathiasdebdean@peoplepc.com.
Email bag: QC's Friends of Off-Road Cycling note as the sunlight dwindles, riders are strapping on helmet lights to hit the local park trails. Each park offers different policies for night riding, though, and a rundown for each trail is posted on the group's website at qcforc.org. ... FORC is working on the trails at Port Byron's Dorrance Park at 9 a.m. Sunday. Visit the website if interested in volunteering to help. ... QC's Women's Outdoor Club has overnight trips this and next weekend, as well as hikes Sunday (Davenport's Schuetzen Park) and Wednesday (West Lake Park), plus a Meet-and-Greet dinner Monday (at the Davenport Radisson). Online registration is available at GetMeRegistered.com. For more details, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org.