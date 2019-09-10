The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is hosting a firearm deer hunt for persons with disabilities on Nov. 7-8 at Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area in Henry County.
Prospective hunters may apply for the hunt by contacting the Johnson-Sauk Trail park office at 309-853-2425 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday, Oct. 18, the last day to apply.
A total of 12 permits are available for this hunt. Each eligible hunter may be accompanied by one non-hunting partner/guardian to assist with the hunt. If more than 12 hunters apply, a lottery drawing will be conducted and successful applicants notified by mail.
Successful applicants must show their P2A card, and must purchase their $25 permit for the hunt at the Johnson-Sauk Trail marina the morning of the hunt. Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area will be closed to other park users during the two-day special firearm deer hunt.
In previous years, this has been a very successful program. I interviewed some hunters from last year’s hunt and they wanted to commend the staff that assisted in the hunt. The staff was first-class and extremely helpful and accommodating to the hunters. They even had breakfast before the hunt.
One hunter stated, “They did everything but stake one down for me! It was a wonderful hunt.”
You have free articles remaining.
If you qualify for the hunt, Johnson-Sauk Trail SRA is located at 28616 Sauk Trail Road, outside of Kewanee. For more information on this special hunt for persons with disabilities, call Site Superintendent Jolyn Jackson at 309-853-2425.
Special Deer and Turkey Hunt: If you cannot hunt the 7th or 8th in Kewanee, IDNR will host a three-day deer and turkey hunting opportunity for hunters with disabilities Nov. 14-16 at Rock Cut State Park in Winnebago County, just north of Rockford. This is a rare hunt for both turkey and deer. I worked this hunt 20 years ago and it was a lot of fun.
Only 20 hunting blind sites will be available for the event this year due to ongoing work on the Rock Cut State Park Road Improvement Project, which will prevent the safe access to, and use of, an additional 20 blind sites normally open for the hunt.
Each hunter may bring a hunting partner with them, or a partner will be provided upon request. Any unfilled hunter spot may be filled by standby hunters each morning at 5:30 a.m. All participating hunters must have completed a Hunter Safety Education course. Applications for previous eligible hunters with disabilities will be mailed in September.
To be eligible for the drawing, complete an application, then return it to the Rock Cut State Park site office by Oct. 18. Eligible applicants must have a Class P2A disability card, a valid FOID card, 2019 State Habitat Stamp, and a Hunter Education course certificate, the same as the Johnson-Sauk Trail hunt.
Each shotgun hunter will be assigned a pre-constructed ground level hunting blind comprised of a plywood platform surrounded on three sides with plywood walls. IDNR staff and volunteers will be on hand to provide transportation and other assistance required.
Additional information can be obtained by contacting Rock Cut State Park, 7318 Harlem Road, Loves Park, or by calling 815-885-3311.