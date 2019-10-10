Someplace I read that we have had rain the last nine weekends, but this week should be dry. But along with the change in precipitation will be a change in the temperature.
It is hard to believe with the temperatures we have been having the last few days, but the temperature is supposed to drop from highs in the 70s to highs in the 40s.
To say that this summer the weather has not been kind to boaters would be an understatement.
First, we had a cold spring, which delayed getting boats ready for the year. Then as the temperatures began to warm, the rains came, setting records for monthly downpours. And when it has not been raining here, it was raining upstream. And when it rains upstream, it is going to come down the Mississippi to us.
The flood forecast at first this spring was for a 20.1 foot crest with lots of debris. Then a forecast of 20.5 with lots more debris. Then a forecast of 21.6 and still more debris. And because it was washing down the small streams picking up debris, the river did not clear out quickly as it usually does.
When it finally did dry up, it got bone dry and the river began to fall. It did not get dangerously dry, but that was because the rains returned, especially on the weekends. And the river began to rise again. It finally quit coming up, but is supposed to stay up near 17 feet for at least another week. Then it should start going down, but the temperatures are falling with it. And now they are saying it could start rising again.
What is a boater to do?
Well, there are dock parties, successful from the sounds echoing across the water. And F3 has been doing a great job keeping things lively on weekends with the poker run and other gatherings.
Up next is a Halloween party running from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday night. It has been moved to Kavanaugh’s at 1228 30th St. in Rock Island. Kavanaugh’s, which has been providing food for events this summer, is hosting the shindig. Why? Because it is supposed to be raining and cold, naturally.
The kids costume contest will be judged at 7 p.m. and the adults at 8:30 p.m. Boaters will not let a little lousy weather keep them down.