The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities (CTC), while having several names over the previous decades, has been the recipient of funds raised from the local Children's Therapy Center Charity Bass Fishing Tournament for the past 45 years.
The event is one of the oldest charity fishing events in the country and a prime example of sportsmen supporting local causes. Over a half-million dollars has been raised for the CTC over the years.
Nearly 160 fishermen and women competed in this year’s team fishing event, in the pouring rain and a lightning storm, out of the Albany municipal boat ramp on Pool 14, Mississippi River.
First place for this year’s event went to Bob Walker, Clinton, and Steve Geerts, Morrison, both well-known river fishermen, with a five-bass limit of 20.34 pounds, including a 5.92-pound fish.
Twenty-pound bags are typically observed on the river during tournaments in mid-April through early June, but typically not in August or September. The near 6-pound fish, which helped them eclipse the 20-pound barrier, did cause some grief prior to being caught though.
“I saw the fish swirl and threw a swim jig to it, but I missed the fish when it hit initially,” said Bob with a grimace on his face. “I started to think maybe it was a northern (pike), wondering if I had missed our chance at the fish but luckily it hit it the next time I threw at it.”
It is amazing how many things can go through your mind in a few seconds after potentially missing a game-changing fish. If that has never happened to you, then you will have to trust me on that!
Winning by just over two pounds, the duo would have likely missed out on the win without that fish, even though the pair caught about 25 keepers during the day. The bite was methodical all day for the pair and the guys spent a lot of time moving around looking for fish.
Second place went to last year’s winners, Cole and Tanner Atkinson, Camanche, Iowa, who brought an impressive 18.19 pounds of fish to the scale. The brothers caught all their keepers, except one, with their trademark froggin’, which has treated them well the past several years.
While this was a great fishing tournament, the true greatness though is the sportsmen’s willingness to support the CTC.
I attended the open house the evening before where an auction was set up for the first three boat positions. The three winning boats donated nearly $4,000 alone to lead out the group.
While you may think the motivation for winning the pole position is to better your chances at the grand prize, but he first-place purse was only twice the bid of the first position and the auction was less than traditional. The fishermen view it more as a challenge to each other, to better support the kids in need around the Quad-Cities, with the fishing being the fun part of the event.
Despite the high water and stormy conditions, last Saturday's event was a great success with nearly $17,000 raised for the CTC and the children with special needs around the Quad Cities.
All of the credit cannot be given to just the fishermen as 29 sponsors were acknowledged during the event. The dedication of fishermen to the event is unprecedented amongst fishing tournaments in the area, and across the country. It is a pleasure to know that the competitive spirit of fishing can be used to help so many in need.