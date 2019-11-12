While most people are familiar with the great fishing that can be found around the Quad-Cities, many people may not know that at one time the greater Quad-Cities area was one of the great “pearls” of the world for freshwater mussels.
This Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the National Pearl Button Museum, 117 W. 2nd St., Muscatine, there will be a presentation on the history of Muscatine’s mussels that led the town to be known as the "Pearl Button Capital of the World," and how those same mussels play an important role in our current water quality.
Representatives from the National Pearl Button Museum, the Natural Conservancy and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources will be on hand to present the past, present and future status of these lesser-known aquatic creatures. Admission is free and refreshments will be provided.
For more information, contact Hannah Howard at Hannah.howard@tnc.org.
Gun and knife expo this weekend
While it is not quite yet time for spring outdoor show, there are events at the QCCA Expo Center for hunters and fishermen to explore.
This Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the QCCA Expo Center will be hosting a gun and knife expo for the sportsmen of the greater Quad-Cities area. Over 300 tables of items will be showcased at the event.
Admission is just $5. While at the event, all federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
For additional information, contact Chad Kinsey at 309-737-8736 or email him at cntkinsey@vhtmail.net.
Know your game recovery laws
Lately I have been seeing more complaints by hunters that the Illinois DNR conservation police officers are not making landowners allow access to retrieve game, primarily deer.
While you may have heard that you have the right to trespass in order to retrieve your game, that is not the case in Illinois. Illinois law is clear, and it is stated in the wildlife regulations booklet within the first 10 pages.
You must secure permission to trespass and retrieve wounded game if it leaves the property on which you have permission to hunt. The easiest way to avoid this situation is to meet your neighbors prior to deer season so you do not show up on their doorstep in a panic.
Legally you are required to make every effort to retrieve game that you have attempted to harvest. If you track that animal to a property line that you are not able to gain access to, then you have met the obligation of the law to retrieve your animal.
Another “neighbors” law you need to abide by is the distance rule. When hunting with a rifle, handgun or deer slugs, state law requires you to be at least 300 yards from any inhabited dwelling. If you are bow hunting or using a shotgun with shot shells, then the standard is 100 yards. Both of these requirements can be waved as long as you have permission from the resident of the dwelling in question.
Firearm deer season is a little over a week away in Illinois, everyone be safe and check the wildlife digest for new laws and changes in the existing laws or just to brush up on some of the requirements for participating in this great tradition.