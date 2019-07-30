Dove, teal and Canadian goose season is just around the corner and it is time to start thinking about hunting, even though the temperatures continue to remind us it is still summer.
For a lot of hunters, the number of shells discharged at birds during these seasons is less than impressive, also making them some fairly expensive birds when harvested. Sporting clays is a great way to spend some time shooting all the while honing your skills for the fall.
Sporting clays are different than your traditional trap range. They allow you to shoot in a field setting, many times with obstacles like trees, tall weeds or even hills, which help to make your simulated hunting experience more realistic. Getting to look at a clay target gliding across your field-of-view helps get the early season jitters out of the way too. It may also help you find that issue in your field gun before the season starts.
Last fall my brother and I took our dad to a course, even though he had not fired a shotgun in 20 plus years. Neither my brother or I had touched a shotgun since turkey season, so we were rusty too.
If you are new to shooting or it has been a while, these courses are typically pretty quiet during weekday evenings. While my brother and I would feel comfortable shooting in a crowd, it is always best to not assume a new hunter or someone who has not shot in a while, would feel that same.
We had the place to ourselves and the owners’ twelve-year-old son was our guide. One site he chose was in an evergreen stand where the clay bird would fly overhead. It reminded me of the pines at the state park I frequently hunt.
Having less than a second to spot, aim and fire, it was a humbling station. All three of us hit only one of the five birds we were given. While this may seem silly to attempt, fast forward about 10 days when dove season opened.
On opening day, we took out 3 kids, including an 11-year-old on his first dove hunt. During that time, my shooting was fair. The birds continually flared as my 5- and 7-year-old children attempted to get my attention, pointing out every bird that was flying. As the kids got tired, my brother decided to take all the children home, then return for some quiet time to fill out our limits.
When he returned 20 minutes later and asked how things were going, I explained that “I got 6 birds, only fired 5 times though!” I had found a bird they had failed to recover earlier in the afternoon. Overall, we managed to fill the two limits fairly quickly.
While I had harvested 5 birds with the kids and used about 20 shells, I managed to complete my limit of 15 with only three misses while hunting without kids. That included several snap shots as birds that came from overhead.
The experience shooting those clays less than two weeks earlier was undeniably a key to our success. Without knocking off that rust in a controlled setting, you can waste your opening day, and the enjoyment that comes with it, because you were not prepared. This was easily the best dove hunt we had experienced.
There are sporting clay facilities around the Quad-Cities that do not require memberships, so before that first teal or goose enters your sight window at the end of your shotgun, spend a little time being challenged on a sporting clay course. It will pay dividends down the road.