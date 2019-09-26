The Cornbelt Running Club honors the memory of its longtime matriarch this weekend.
The 31st annual Nancy Kapheim Memorial Classic offers either a 5K or 10K road race at 8 a.m. Sunday in Rock Island's Sunset Park.
Kapheim helped build the CBRC into a model for the rest of the nation before passing away suddenly in 2002, just short of her 56th birthday. This event was named in her honor soon afterward.
A special pre-race ceremony remembering Kapheim and other past CBRC members begins at 7:50 a.m.
All participants receive an event t-shirt and are invited to enjoy a post-race breakfast buffet. The usual age-group honors are awarded.
The bike path offers an out-and-back race course that is both scenic and fast.
Online registration remains open until 5 p.m. Saturday at GetMeRegistered.com.
Walk-up sign-ups are available with packet pickup from noon-4 p.m. Saturday at the CBRC office or 6:30-7:45 a.m. race morning at the park's shelter.
Proceeds benefit the CBRC's Nancy Kapheim Scholarship Fund.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, visit cornbelt.org, call the club office (563-326-1942) or contact race director Dale Manley at 309-764-8201 or dkmrun1@aol.com.
Also Sunday: Registration is due by midnight Sunday night for the Quad Cities Bicycle Club's Fall Tailwind Century. The 100-mile bike ride is Saturday, Oct. 5. Bicycles will load on to a transport at 6:30 a.m. at The Hyatt House Hotel at The Bend in East Moline, with a bus for participants leaving at 7 a.m. for the starting destination.
Space is limited to 45 participants. Please bring a blanket to protect your bike during transportation. The bus ride normally takes approximately two hours, with cyclists and their bikes dropped off for a supported return ride.
A locked trailer is provided for any gear participants wish to avoid hauling back home on their bike.
There is a basic rest stop about 50 to 60 miles into the ride, with water, Gatorade, sub sandwiches and other goodies.
Every route has plenty of small towns with services along the way if a full lunch is needed.
Registration is available at qcbc.org.
For more details, visit qcbc.org or contact Janette Harrington (jkhjwh@gmailcom) or Don Luth (dcluth14@gmail.com).
Also Saturday: The Black Hawk Hiking Club visits Palisades-Kepler State Park in nearby Mount Vernon, Iowa. The journey begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The park offers 840 acres with dramatic river bluffs, deep ravines, majestic hardwood trees, an abundance of wildlife, and a prehistoric past. Bottles of water are provided on site. For more about the outing, visit blackhawkhikingclub.com.
Also this week: The QC Women's Outdoor Club has a full slate of activities on tap. Included is a group fitness class Saturday at Rock Valley Sports Performance, a Monday visit to Patty's Pummel Palace, and a Tuesday hike at the Wapsi River Environmental Education Center. For more, visit qcwoc.com, contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org or register online at GetMeRegistered.com.