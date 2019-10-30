Lead ammunition is used by many deer hunters around the Quad-Cities area, but it may be worth re-thinking that choice.
When deer are field dressed, fragments of lead can remain in gut piles or when a wounded deer cannot be retrieved, it may die with lead fragments in its body.
Bald eagles and other wildlife scavenge on deer carcasses and ingest the lead shot or bullet fragments. Deer gut piles are an important source of protein for bald eagles in winter and multiple eagles may feed on a single gut pile. Hundreds of thousands of deer are harvested annually in the Midwest and can result in potentially high lead exposure to scavenging bald eagles and other wildlife.
In a study conducted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) a few years ago, 58 dead eagles were examined for lead poisoning. They found that 60 percent of the animals had detectable levels of lead, with 38 percent exceeding lethal doses. A primary place eagles can consume lead in our area are deer gut piles. Of the 25 gut piles that were x-rayed from Carroll County near the Mississippi River, 36 percent contained lead.
Laboratory dosing studies show that just 1.27 grains of lead is a lethal dose for a bald eagle. To put this in perspective, a No. 4 shot pellet is about that size and a lead 12-gauge slug will likely have over 400 grains of lead. Even a copper jacketed slug is designed to mushroom and likely break up, transferring that energy to the intended target. An unintended consequence is lead fragmentation. In one X-ray, a single slug broke into 107 fragments.
Once ingested, lead is dissolved by the acid in an eagle’s digestive tract. Depending upon the amount of lead ingested, related health problems can result in death by other means such as starvation.
I switched to copper solids for my shotgun slugs over a decade ago when I got some lead bound up in my meat grinder while processing my deer. That moment changed how I hunt and likely improved the health of my family that consumes those products. Talk to any local retailer and they can educate you on additional non-lead options.
Bald eagles have a special place in the hearts of most Quad-Cities residents. This could be an opportunity for deer hunters to make a small change in order to further improve the outdoors. Little things like this allow us to better protect mother nature and the resources we turn over to the next generation.
ILDNR looking for input from duck hunters: Every five years, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) allows states to make changes to waterfowl hunting zones and split-season options. Zone lines are currently set through the 2020 season, but states may make changes for the 2021–2025 seasons and submit those changes to the FWS by the spring of 2020. Illinois also sets season dates for the same period. Those proposed changes can be found on the ILDNR website.
When setting waterfowl regulations, the ILDNR considers many sources of information, including waterfowl abundance from aerial surveys, waterfowl harvest estimates, waterfowl hunter preferences from annual mailed surveys, meetings with waterfowl constituent groups and open house attendees, freeze up data, and emailed responses.
The IDNR Division of Wildlife Resources will generate a proposal for the 2021–2025 seasons including zone boundaries and season dates. Any future proposed changes will be posted online for review. Illinois’ final proposal for the 2012-2025 seasons will be submitted to the USFWS by May 2020. Hunters interested in providing input should submit comments to the ILDNR by email via DNR.DuckTalk@illinois.gov.