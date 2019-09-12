A couple of memorial road races warm hearts again this weekend.
Moline's Gabe's Gift 5K and Port Byron's Nick Teddy 5K are both Saturday, and each remembers a young life cut tragically short by cancer.
Gabe Perkins was a Jane Addams Elementary School student when he succumbed to rhabdomyosarcoma on Aug. 12, 2010. Nicholas Theodore Strub was only 29 when a five-year battle with Ewing's Sarcoma ended Nov. 22, 2011.
The events named after them now celebrate the gift of life, as well as continue their fights against their dreaded diseases.
Gabe's Gift raises funds for Camp Sunshine, a sleepaway camp for those affected by pediatric cancer. Nick Teddy helps fund research into treatments for Ewing's, as well as provides support to patients and their families.
Paired together, the charitable events offer a great chance for a running doubleheader for local weekend warriors looking to give back and get ready for next weekend's Quad Cities Marathon.
Besides the 5K at 7:30 a.m., Gabe's Gift offers a 1-mile fun run based at his old school.
Nick Teddy includes a 5K and 10K, starting at 9 a.m., followed by a 1-mile family fun run and 200-yard "Teddy Trot" for ages 8-and-under. All of the events are downtown on the Port Byron riverfront.
Registration for both events is available online at GetMeRegistered.com. The deadline is 8 tonight for Gabe's Gift; the race start is the cutoff for Nick Teddy.
Walk-up sign-ups are also offered with packet pickup. For Gabe's Gift, that availability is 5-8 tonight at Homewood Church. Nick Teddy's runs 4-7 tonight and 7-8:30 a.m. race day at CrossFit Port Byron.
There are no race-day registrations for Gabe's Gift, only packet pickup starting at 6:45 race morning at the school.
Participants at both events are eligible for awards, and receive an event shirt and post-race party. The latter includes kids' games, a silent auction, raffles and entertainment in Port Byron.
For more information about Gabe's Gift, visit gabesgift.com or call Matt Perkins (309-230-1397) or Dan Olson (309-269-3615).
For more details about Nick Teddy, visit nickteddy5k.com or call Sarah Greim (563-505-7536).
Also Saturday: The QC Bicycle Club hosts the Heartland Century starting at 6:30 a.m. and running until 5 p.m. Saturday at the Geneseo Brewing Company.
The out-and-back route for the 100-mile tour is designed in a four-leaf clover, with each loop consisting of approximately 25 miles.
With the GBC as the centrally-located rest stop, participants can ride one loop or all four, with a free lunch, cool refreshments and live music awaiting completion.
The public is invited. Registration is recommended. Walk-up sign-ups available at the event.
All riders must have a helmet. Riders under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign a liability waiver.
For more information, visit qcbc.org.
Also this weekend: The Black Hawk Hiking Club and the Friends of the Hennepin Canal both offer free hikes for the public.
The BHHC visits nearby Castle Rock State Park at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Friends hit the historic local waterway near Tampico at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Castle Rock is located on the Rock River in Oregon, and besides the trademark sandstone bluff overlooking the water, boasts six miles of marked trails along a rolling landscape.
Sunday's 4.1-mile trek is between Bridges 50 and 52 on the feeder canal.
For more about Saturday's outing, visit blackhawkhikingclub. For more about Sunday's journey, visit friends-hennepin-canal.org, email hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org or call Ed Herrmann at 815-664-2403.
Email bag: Muscatine's Wildcat Den State Park hosts the annual Ken Hyman Memorial Trail Run at 8 a.m. Saturday. The race benefits the park's historic Pine Creek Grist Mill. Online registration is open until midnight tonight at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are available race morning. For more about the off-road 5K, call Tom Hanifan at 563-263-4818. ... Bettendorf's Harrington's Pub also hosts the Halfway to St. Patrick's Day 5K at 9 a.m. Saturday. Run, walk or bike the course. Online registration is open until 7 tonight at GetMeRegistered.com. Proceeds are donated to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. For more, call Amy at 309-737-1072.