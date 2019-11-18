Illinois firearm deer season begins this Friday, and while we all have responsibilities outside of hunting that can hinder us from being prepared for opening day, we can sometimes neglect those around us in an effort to get ready for this most joyous of occasions.
Sound like Christmas yet?
This weekend has become an annual holiday in my household. My wife heads out of town to spend a weekend away with her old college roommates, the kids head to grandma's for some spoiling and I get three days of hunting with no distractions. Is this Christmas?
All kidding aside, hunting season can be a frustrating time of year for some as “hunting widows” are created during the three-day weekend and potentially a couple days afterwards while butchering and cleanup demand additional time. Since my wife did not come from a hunting family, it was a new experience for her, and surely a frustrating one for those “left behind.”
Add onto that the following week is Thanksgiving with its irregular school schedule, which is followed by second firearm season, and this can become a time of frustration.
I have consulted my “expert” on the topic, my wife, and asked for some insight. She has heard from many “hunting widows” over the years and clearly laid out the perceptions and solutions.
“There really is a feeling of being left behind during hunting season, especially when the daily responsibilities continue,” she began. “With Thanksgiving family obligations, meals to cook, traveling all over the country, all of which are taking place a few days after hunting, it’s a lot to handle.”
Although we started our getaway tradition many years ago, it does not have to be that complicated when taking into consideration your spouse’s feelings this weekend.
We spend hundreds of dollars on firearms, ammunition, tags, fuel, meals, etc. during this weekend. If fortunate enough to harvest a deer, there can be additional expenses for butchering or taxidermy. Even if you do these things yourself, there is the investment of the time it takes to complete these tasks. I harvested a buck last Friday and butchering consumed most of my Sunday afternoon, which combined with church left very little time for family.
“Consider surprising her with a night away with her friends, get her a massage or pedicure, something that allows her to relax and enjoy the weekend, too," my wife added. "Guys have thousands of dollars in hunting gear, so spend a few dollars on her. If money is tight, it could be as simple as asking someone to watch the kids so she can have a quiet evening at home. Basically, make it a weekend she looks forward to each year. The craziness of the holidays begins right afterwards, and most people are consumed with preparing for that already. Make it a positive weekend just like it is for all the hunters, not a weekend to dread each year.”
Therefore, the best tip about firearm deer season I can give has nothing to do with ammunition, scent control, hunting tactics, or what to wear. It is to take care of your home life so that you can hunt distraction-free and make the weekend something everyone looks forward to each year.
My wife starts talking to her old college roommates months in advance of deer season, sometimes before I figure out where or with whom I may be hunting. Try it out this season and see how much more enjoyable hunting season and the rest of the holidays are for you and your loved ones.