The cool nights we have had this past two weeks should have you thinking about deer hunting and there are plenty of important hunting dates to ruminate over.
The third and final firearm and muzzleloader deer season lotteries conclude on Friday.
These lotteries are available to all hunters, even if you received a tag during the first or second lotteries. County tags are available for all Quad-Cities area counties for both seasons. The best way to enter the final drawings is on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (ILDNR) website under the deer hunting heading. This confirms your entry and eliminates any mail timing issues. If you do miss the final drawing, any tags still available will go on sale over-the-counter at ILDNR authorized retailers on October 15.
Typically, there are a few tags available for each county, but they may be only for second season, or antlerless-only tags.
Over-the-counter archery and youth season tags went on sale Aug. 6 and will be available throughout the seasons. Visit your ILDNR authorized retailer to purchase those tags. If you prefer to purchase those tags online, you can do so, but only through Aug. 31.
The 2019 firearm 1st deer season is Nov. 22-24, while 2nd season is Dec. 5-8. Muzzleloader rifle tags begin during the 2nd firearm season with an additional season Dec. 13-15. The 2019 Archery Deer Season runs from Oct. 1, 2019 through Jan. 19, 2020. The youth firearm season begins before the cold weather makes it difficult to get those young ones in the blind. This year’s season is from Oct. 12-14.
There are also late-winter and CWD (Chronic Wasting Disease) seasons that begin Dec. 26-29 and Jan. 17-19, 2020, respectively. The late-winter is a lottery draw from Oct. 29–Nov. 25, while the CWD tags will be over-the-counter only and only in selected counties. Those go on sale Dec. 10.
Fall Turkey seasons: The deadline for the fall turkey shotgun season is Monday. This is for both Illinois residents and non-residents who were not successful during the first lottery. The application process is the same as deer, so go to the IL DNR website for the quickest, secure way to get in your application. There is a limit of two permits for the fall shotgun season per hunter, but a hunter can only acquire one tag through the lottery process. The second tag must be purchased over-the-counter when remaining tags go on sale Sept. 16. Other than Henry county, there are tags available for all the Quad-Cities area counties.
Archery tags for turkey went on sale last week and can be purchased at any IL DNR authorized retailer. There is a limit of two archery permits per hunter.