Events the last few days have made Quad-Citians happy they live in the middle of the country, well away from both coasts. We do not have dive boats packed with people and we do not have to keep ducking hurricanes.
Several reports from the boat fire in California are just unlikely. They have been reporting that the “doors” to the sleeping area were locked. I have never seen locks on interiors of boats. I think what they meant were hatches. If the air conditioning was running, exterior hatches would have been dogged with three levers to make it watertight. The crew was sleeping on deck in the open and the fire forced them into the water. Reports have said the fire appeared to start in the passenger area so if the fire forced them overboard the boat would have been fully involved.
Pleasure boats must have a second exit for each bunk. Ours has an exit through the bow hatch over the “V-bunks” and another through a window in the mid-cabin bunk, though I am not certain I would fit through it.
The “mayday” call that was recorded was somewhat garbled, which is understandable. However, the call was not “overheard” by the Coast Guard as the electronic reports have reported. The call would have been intended for the Coast Guard. Listening for distress traffic is one of the main duties of the Coast Guard, on the coast or on the Mississippi River. St. Louis monitors radio traffic on the Mississippi, Missouri, and Illinois rivers.
But none of that will bring those 34 people back. The National Transportation Board is already in California investigating the fire and I am sure there will be some new laws as a result.
On the other side of the country Dorian is threatening the east coast of Florida after flattening the Grand Bahamas. Most Quad-Citians probably are only mildly interested in the damage a hundred miles off our coast, but a few of us have time shares at Ocean Reef Resort and friends they have made on the island. Judy and I bought a time share about 20 years ago. While we have traded our time for vacations elsewhere, we have spent about a dozen weeks on the Grand Bahamas and made friends there.
Aerial pictures began being broadcast Tuesday and I could recognize only one shot. I noticed a fence in the water but could not place its location until they showed the area before the storm. It was the boarding lounge at the airport. The area they showed was five feet up a ramp – now it was inundated, and the rest of the airport was under six or seven feet of water.
There were cars with water up to their hoods or higher everywhere on the island. Owners of those cars had paid the purchase price, usually in Florida, and then an import tax equal to one-third of the purchase price. The man who sold us the time share had proudly showed me his new Mercedes Benz two—seater he had saved for years to be able to buy.
One man showed a picture of his home in a condo I was familiar with. He said it was 20 feet above the ground and the water was four feet up the window.
I have been wondering where approximately 50,000 people on the island went for safety. The highest point is 65 feet above sea level and that would hold only about two dozen people. The rest would have had to stay in their homes which are mainly poured concrete or masonry construction. People in one-story homes were reported having to cut holes in their roofs to get above the water. Residents there have been getting battered for two days and the eye of the storm was still over the island as of yesterday.
Makes us almost feel lucky for our flood even though it stuck around for nearly three months.