The Mississippi River is a world renown body of water, with a variety of fish species.
We have nearly 100 species in the Greater Quad-Cities alone. However, the river does change over time either by man’s influence or by natural forces. What was once the muddy ol’ river has now become a clearer, weedier river and the fish species have changed over time, too.
Traditionally when you think about fishing the Mississippi River, you instantly think catfish. There are reports from the 1800s of catfish in excess of 100 pounds being caught commonly. While that might sound like a “fish story,” there is likely some truth that the lack of angling pressure on the river allowed more fish to reach larger sizes. Over the past few decades, walleye and largemouth bass have become highly preferred target of river fishermen, especially north of the Quad-Cities. But in the last five years or so, another species — smallmouth bass — has been finding its way into bass fishing bags with regularity.
When you think about smallmouth bass fishing, Canada, Lake Erie, Sturgeon Bay, and even LaCrosse are the first locations to come to mind. But for our area anglers, that is beginning to change. About a year ago, I started asking anglers about the number of smallmouth bass coming into tournament weigh-ins on Pools 13 and 14, and it was clear the fishery had and continues to change on the Mississippi River these past few years.
“Last year we targeted smallmouth for a couple tournaments with some success. … One we had a bag of almost 17 pounds and the big fish is only 3½ pounds,” stated Scott Crigger, Clinton, an accomplished river angler along with his brother Adam, who lives in LeClaire.
The river has always had smallmouth locally, but only in the spring or the fall could an angler expect to find a few smallmouth of larger sizes. Nowadays, the smallmouth population is no longer composed of just fish who use the mainstem of the river as an overwintering area.
“During last year’s Children Therapy Center Charity Tournament we decided to run eight or nine of our best largemouth spots on current that morning. Every spot but one we caught keeper smallmouth bass, and they weren’t just little ones. We caught good ones, with a near four-pounder for our big fish,” reported the brothers.
These spots were stretched across about 10 miles of water, so the fish were not all bunched up in one area either.
“Between the CTC tournament and the Angler’s Choice tournament the weekend before, we caught over 60 keeper smallmouths,” Adam added.
When asked how to target those fish locally, there was only one common theme, “Current.”
“Sand points, rock, wood, and weeds can all hold fish. If you can find all of them in one spot, you’ll find smallmouth for sure,” continued Adam.
To catch smallmouth, downsize your largemouth bass lures and get on the river. No need to buy new tackle, unless you need an excuse to!
Children’s Therapy Center Tournament is September 21st: The 45th annual Children’s Therapy Center (CTC) Tournament will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at the Albany Municipal Landing. The CTC has had many names over the years this tournament has been supporting local children who have developmental disabilities and delays from birth, injury or illness. Not all families have the insurance or personal resources to pay for the services their children need. Overall, around 70% of the therapy units provided by the CTC each year are unreimbursed, emphasizing the importance of events like this where anglers can enjoy a day of fishing and support their local community.