Tim Hill’s words carried for the whole gym to hear. It got the attention of the Quincy High School volleyball team.
During the second set of Tuesday night’s Western Big 6 Conference matchup against United Township at the QHS gym, the Blue Devils trailed 13-11 when Hill burned a timeout.
“No one wants to open their mouth, that’s the only reason we’re losing,” he bellowed in the huddle.
Better communication from that point forward allowed Quincy to pull off a 25-22, 30-28 victory for its first league victory of the season.
The Panthers started each of the two sets strong, building themselves a small lead until the Blue Devils quickly gained momentum.
“It was a very neck and neck game,” Panthers coach Jillian VanOpdorp said. “I don’t believe we were ever more than two to three points over each other,”
Errors proved costly.
”We were making our own errors and Quincy wasn’t,” VanOpdorp said. “It was just a mind game of who’s going to make the next error and that’s who got the next point.”
In the end, it took a dig by Lexi Wolf and a tip by Douglas to get the decisive point for Quincy at the end of the second set. Wolf finished with eight kills, while Douglas had 18 assists and eight digs.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Knoxville beats Ridgewood: The Spartans lost in three sets 25-12, 11-25, 25-22, in a game where Madi Jones put up 29 digs, Brecken Adamson and Brook Jones both had four assists, and Tatum Miller had three kills.
Newman beats Kewanee: The Boiler Girls dropped two sets 25-16, 25-17 despite behind Tirstan Nolan’s five kills and one block. Kendal Bennison added in one block of her own and nine assists.
Bureau Valley tops St. Bede: The Storm dropped the first set, but won the next two to beat St. Bede 23-25, 25-21, 25-17. Molly and Sam Bohm both had eight kills, With Sam adding in two blocks. Carly Konneck had six kills, two aces, and 11 digs.
Prep girls’ tennis
Alleman 5, UT 4: The Maroons won a close match over the Panthers to improve their record to 4-0. Brooke McKeown got the only sweep of the day for the Maroons defeating Nicole Boodhoo 6-0, 6-0.
Prep girls’ golf
Geneseo tri: The Maple leafs were able to take the win in their own triangular meet shooting a combined 190. Megan Tanghe took home medalist honors for Alleman (211) shooting a 40. Josie Pennington shot the lowest on the Lady Rocks (233) putting up a 47.
Prep girls’ swimming
Galesburg 104, Rock Island 81: The Lady Rocks lost their dual against the Silver Streaks in which they only won two events overall. Bailey Hecker won the 50 freestyle for the Lady Rocks and Olvia Sholl claimed the 100 breaststroke.
Moline 119, Sterling 62: The Maroons won all but three events in the dual with Clara Van Note winning the 200 freestyle and the 100 freestyle. Van Note was also part of the team that won the 400 freestyle relay, along with teammates Hannah Gault, Gabriella Lopez, and Sophie Greko.
Prep boys’ golf
Rockridge 169, Hall 190: Representing the Rockets, Drew Hall was undisputed medalist honors shooting a 35 at Highland Springs. Dan O’Neill was the next closest shooting a 40.
Prep boys' soccer
Orion-Sherrard 8, IVC 0: The Chargers swept IVC behind a hat-trick from both Jacob Kruse and Tyler Syslo. Kruse kicked things off with a 2nd minute goal and Tyler Syslo ended things with a 53rd minute goal. Trey Erdman blocked two of the four shots that game his way.
College women's volleyball
SAU rallies for league win: Falling behind 2-1 after three sets, the Queen Bees rallied for a 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-18, 15-12 CCAC victory over Roosevelt Tuesday at Lee Lohman Arena. Abby Happ (20) and Jenny Koerner (12) led SAU in kills. The Queen Bees used depth to outlast their guests, playing 13 players.
SPHL
The Quad City Storm announced the signing of forward Fred Hein to their training camp roster Tuesday.
Hein, 29, played 13 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League last season with the Evansville Thunderbolts, scoring one goal and adding two assists. The North Reading, Mass., native also played in 40 games with the Danville Dashers in the Federal Hockey League, scoring 28 goals and adding 27 assists.
Hein, the 17th player signed to the Storm's training camp roster, also played three seasons in Sweden following a college career that included stops at Division III University of New England and Becker College.
— ALEXA LOW of the Quincy Herald-Whig provided the UT volleyball story.