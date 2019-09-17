Storm bring back Yakura: The Quad City Storm announced Tuesday they have signed Dean Yakura to their training camp roster.
Yakura, 34, played 23 games for the Storm last season after being acquired from the Peoria Rivermen. With the Storm, Yakura scored six goals and added 12 assists.
In 59 games between both teams, the West Vancouver, British Columbia native scored 10 goals and added 18 assists. Yakura has played 162 career Southern Professional Hockey League games, scoring 26 goals and adding 42 assists.
Yakura is the 19th player signed to the Storm's training camp roster. The team opens camp on Oct. 9.