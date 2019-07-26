Storm bring back Walsh
The Quad-City Storm announced Friday they have signed defenseman Cody Walsh to their training camp roster, their 11th signing of the offseason.
Walsh, 28, played 38 games with the Storm after signing with the team in November. The Rolling Meadows, Illinois native scored three goals and added 14 assists last season for the Storm.
Manuel repeats in 100
Simone Manuel won her second straight title in the 100-meter freestyle at the world swimming championships on Friday.
The American led all the way from Lane 1 and touched first in 52.04 seconds, beating Cate Campbell of Australia by 0.39 seconds.
Sarah Sjostrom of Sweden, the world-record holder, took bronze.
Manuel was the only woman under 25 seconds on the opening lap. She knocked 1.27 seconds off her time from the morning semifinals. She had the slowest qualifying time of anyone in the eight-woman final.
Manuel became the second woman to win multiple titles in the 100 free, joining Kornelia Ender of the former East Germany, who won in 1973 and '75.
In 2016, Manuel became the first African-American woman to win an individual swimming gold at the Olympics when she tied Canada's Penny Oleksiak for gold in Rio de Janeiro.
Tour's final stage cut in half
The final Alpine stage of the Tour de France will be shortened to just 37 miles because of adverse weather conditions in the mountain range.
After Stage 19 was stopped because of hailstorms that caused a landslide on the route, race organizers said two of three climbs will be eliminated from Saturday's stage.
"Due to difficult weather conditions expected ... and landslides noticed, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified," they said in a statement.
The stage to the ski resort of Val Thorens, the last major difficulty before the race reaches Paris on Sunday, had an initial length of 81 miles.
After nearly three weeks of complete uncertainty at the Tour de France, things are back to normal, with an Ineos rider in the yellow jersey.
Never in its six previous victories at cycling's marquee event did the super-rich British team have to wait so long before taking control of the race. But two days before the Tour ends on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, new race leader Egan Bernal and his teammates finally did it Friday during a memorable stage that was turned upside-down by a hailstorm.