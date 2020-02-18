QCCA Breakfast a bonanza of fish stories

The 18th annual QCCA Breakfast with the Pros was quite successful again with well over 100 attendees.
Modern Woodmen has been sponsoring this event which occurs on the Saturday morning of the outdoor show. The goal is to bring kids and professional fishermen together for a few hours for a little inspiration.
The theme was clearly the importance of getting kids out enjoying the outdoors. Nearly every individual on the panel recounted a fishing trip with their father or someone else who inspired their love of fishing. While the fishing experiences were recalled, it was the relationships that were established or strengthened during the trip that were emphasized.
One of the newcomers to the group was Troy Lindner, of Lindner Media. He probably had the most amusing answer of the morning during the Q & A session.
“While smallmouth bass is one of my favorites, the other is carp, but let me explain,” he began to the smiles and confused looks of many attendees. Troy went on the explain that worldwide, the common carp is pursued with great vigor and there are very few species where you can expect to catch one in the 10-pound range or larger on each trip.
Longtime walleye angler, and recent fishing hall of fame inductee, Tom Skarlis reminisced about the time a fellow pro, Keith Kavajecz, got his boat stuck on a sandbar, but was thankful that this occurred prior to everyone having cameras on their cellphones.
“There were five of us out trying to push this boat off the bar, all of us stripped down to our underwear. And unfortunately I don’t spend a lot of money on fancy underwear,” he admitted as a roar of laughs came from the crowd.
As happens at many of their events, the QCCA provided all the children in attendance with fishing rod combos and gear, which was the icing on the cake for the kids in attendance. While I and likely most of the adults could have stayed for several additional hours listening to old fishing stories, young kids do have a limit on how long they can sit still.
I felt very fortunate to have my dad in attendance during the breakfast this year, and I can tell you that it triggered fishing stories to be continued throughout the rest of the day and several that my kids heard for the first time.
Illinois Conservation Foundation scholarship available: The Illinois Conservation Foundation offers the Conservation Achievement Scholarship to promote the value of the natural world and encourage the next generation of leaders to engage in personal efforts to preserve and enhance a sustainable outdoor environment. Up to four, one-time $2,000 scholarships will be awarded for this school year.
Scholarship funds may be used for expenses related to college. Funds are mailed directly to the college/university of the successful applicants.
Applicants must be an Illinois resident and a senior enrolled in an Illinois high school during the year of the scholarship award. Other requirements include: being able to provide specific examples of voluntary, effective contributions to Illinois’ natural resources throughout his/her high school enrollment; enrolling in a two- or four-year college or university program of study in the calendar year of his/her high school graduation; and be a student in good standing at his/her high school and possess a 2.5 grade point average or better on a 4.0 scale (3.1 grade point average or better on a 5.0 scale).
Applications can be found at the foundation’s website (ilconservation.org) and must be received by the Illinois Conservation Foundation by March 1.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com