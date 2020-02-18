QCCA Breakfast a bonanza of fish stories

The 18th annual QCCA Breakfast with the Pros was quite successful again with well over 100 attendees.

Modern Woodmen has been sponsoring this event which occurs on the Saturday morning of the outdoor show. The goal is to bring kids and professional fishermen together for a few hours for a little inspiration.

The theme was clearly the importance of getting kids out enjoying the outdoors. Nearly every individual on the panel recounted a fishing trip with their father or someone else who inspired their love of fishing. While the fishing experiences were recalled, it was the relationships that were established or strengthened during the trip that were emphasized.

One of the newcomers to the group was Troy Lindner, of Lindner Media. He probably had the most amusing answer of the morning during the Q & A session.

“While smallmouth bass is one of my favorites, the other is carp, but let me explain,” he began to the smiles and confused looks of many attendees. Troy went on the explain that worldwide, the common carp is pursued with great vigor and there are very few species where you can expect to catch one in the 10-pound range or larger on each trip.