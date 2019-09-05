Prep girls’ tennis
UT 8, Macomb 1: Sweeping the doubles play, and only losing one singles match, the Panthers easily handled the Bombers.
Prep girls’ volleyball
Rock Island beats Galesburg: The Rocks lost the first set, but came back to win the Western Big 6 Conference match in three over the Silver Streaks 19-25, 25-18, 25-19. Raghen Walker’s 11 kills, two aces, and four blocks led the Rocks as Emily Allison added nine kills and 12 digs.
Assumption tops Alleman: The Pioneers lost the cross-river battle 25-11, 25-18 to the Knights. Sydney Bowling led Alleman in kills with six and added in two aces as well. Anne VanDeHeede led the Pioneers with six assists.
St. Bede outlasts Kewanee: The Bruins took the win in three sets over the Boiler Girls 23-25, 25-21, 27-25. Tristan Nolan had six kills and eight blocks for the Boiler Girls, with Kendal Bennison adding 21 assists. Josie DeBord added 17 digs.
Princeton over E-P: The Tigers downed the Panthers 25-19, 16-25, 25-16 in Three Rivers Conference play. Emily Brooks had nine kills, two aces, and three blocks in the loss. Jasmine Nickerson (12) and Baylee Anderson (10) both posted double digits for digs.
Sherrard beats Stark County: The Tigers battled for hard-fought non-conference 29-27, 25-19 victory over the Rebels. Emily Hofmann appeared all over the stat sheet with five kills, two aces, six assists, and nine digs for the Tigers. Maddie Wilson led the Rebels with 18 digs.
Riverdale rips Amboy: Winning 25-10, 25-20, the Riverdale Rams handled Amboy in the Three Rivers Conference battle. Shae Hanrahan led the winners with eight kills. Brooke Smeltlzy added in six kills and two aces, with Katelyn Oleson leading the team with 11 assists.
BV tops Morrison: The Bureau Valley Storm topped the Mustangs 25-7, 25-14 in TRAC play behind Makanna Sabin’s 12 digs and two aces. Carly Konneck added four kills with Lauren Wirth had nine assists.
Prep girls golf
Rock Island 227, Moline 232: The Rocks took the team victory over the Maroons at Oakwood Country Club, despite Moline sophomore Kacie Knary earning medalist honors with her 45. Josie Pennington led the Rocks with her 52.
Prep boys golf
Geneseo 170, Moline 175: Seth Winchell's 37 led the Geneseo Maple Leafs past the Moline Maroons in the dual at East Moline's Short Hills Country Club. Dylan Wiemers shot 39 to lead the Maroons.
Ridgewood triangular: Hosting Ridgewood used the home-course advantage at Valley View Club to beat United and Mercer Country. The Titans fired a team 166 total to top the Red Storm (190) and the Golden Eagles (203). Ridgewood's Bill Bumann was the master of the course shooting a 38, with teammate Ganen Greenman right behind him with 39. Gage Lager lead the Golden Eagles with 46.
Princeton triangular: The Tigers defended their home course of Wyaton Hills by shooting a 149 score to beat the Rockridge Rockets (165) and Morrison Mustangs (243). Caleb Ater and Dylan Gross were co-medalists on the day with both shooting 36 for the Tigers. Drew Hall led the Rockets with 37.
QC college women's volleyball
St. Ambrose over Calumet St. Joseph: The Queen Bees won their conference opener against Calumet St. Joseph 25-12, 25-21, 25-11. Jenny Koerner's nine kills led SAU, while Grace McGrath added five aces and 14 digs. Amber Tomlin led SAU with 21 assists.