QC Sports Shorts from Wednesday

Prep girls' basketball

Annawan 53, United 30: Emily Miller had 20 points in the Bravettes' Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament victory over the Red Storm.

Miller went 4-of-5 from the line and had eight made baskets. Keagan Rico also had 14 for Annawan and went 8-of-10 on free-throws.

College men's basketball

St. Ambrose 79, Trinity Christian 73: Michael Williams scored 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the Fighting Bees beat the Trolls in CCAC play.

Dylan Kaczmarek added 15 points for St. Ambrose (13-8, 9-4), with John Kerr tossing in 12 and Jake Meeske 11.

James Pennington led TCU (5-14, 1-11) with 24 points.

After trailing much of the second half, St. Ambrose used a 10-0 run with less than 6 minutes left to turn a five-point deficit into a five-point lead and never trailed again.

College women's basketball

St. Ambrose 81, Trinity Christian 60: The Fighting Bees didn't hit a 3-pointer against the hosting Trolls in the CCAC game. With the rate they converted from inside the arc, it didn't matter.