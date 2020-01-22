QC Sports Shorts from Wednesday

Prep girls' basketball
Annawan 53, United 30: Emily Miller had 20 points in the Bravettes' Lincoln Trail Conference Tournament victory over the Red Storm.
Miller went 4-of-5 from the line and had eight made baskets. Keagan Rico also had 14 for Annawan and went 8-of-10 on free-throws.
College men's basketball
St. Ambrose 79, Trinity Christian 73: Michael Williams scored 18 points to lead a balanced scoring effort as the Fighting Bees beat the Trolls in CCAC play.
Dylan Kaczmarek added 15 points for St. Ambrose (13-8, 9-4), with John Kerr tossing in 12 and Jake Meeske 11.
James Pennington led TCU (5-14, 1-11) with 24 points.
After trailing much of the second half, St. Ambrose used a 10-0 run with less than 6 minutes left to turn a five-point deficit into a five-point lead and never trailed again.
College women's basketball
St. Ambrose 81, Trinity Christian 60: The Fighting Bees didn't hit a 3-pointer against the hosting Trolls in the CCAC game. With the rate they converted from inside the arc, it didn't matter.
St. Ambrose shot 57.6% from the field and outscored Trinity Christian 25-7 in the second quarter on its way to the league win.
Bettendorf grad Kylie Wroblewski led the Bees with 18 points on 8-10 shooting, and Madeline Prestegaard added 17, Jaynee Prestegaard hit 7-8 shots to score 14 and also grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for St. Ambrose (9-11, 7-6).
Trinity Christian (4-17, 2-11) hit just 34.9% from the field.
North Central 70, Augustana 63: North Central used a 17-3 run spanning the third and fourth quarters to turn a 3-point game into a CCIW victory at the Carver Center.
Augustana used a 13-3 run in the last three minutes to make the score closer but never threatened North Central's lead.
Lex Jones led the Vikings (8-9, 3-5 CCIW) with 20 points and five steals. Mia Lambert chipped in 14 points and former Rock Island prep Lauren Hall grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.
Allison Pearson led NCC (8-9, 4-4) with 21 points.