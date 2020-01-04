QC SPORT SHORTS

Prep boys’ basketball
Roanoke-Benson 55, Wethersfield 46: RBHS used a 7-0 run in the fourth quarter to help secure the win and a 14-0 record. Coltin Quagliano had a game-high 21 points for the Class 1A No. 9 Flying Geese. James Early had 11 of his team-high 16 points in an 18-10 fourth quarter advantage for the Rockets.
Knoxville 70, Sherrard 61: The Sherrard Tigers lost their afternoon game at the Carl Sandburg Shootout, losing to Knoxville 70-61. Eli Hofmann had a game high 22 points for the Tigers whiel teammates Brady Hartman (13 points) and Kyle Yeater (10 points) both topped double-digit points.
United 52, Midwest Central 46: Declan Flynn led United with 19 points in Game 7 of the Sandburg Shootout. United led 31-21 at halftime.
Peoria Quest 49, Monmouth-Roseville 46 (OT): The Monmouth-Roseville Titans faced off against Peoria Quest in the 5 p.m. game at the Carl Sandburg Shootout and lost in overtime 49-46. Quincy Talivaa was the leading scorer for the Titans with 11 points.
Rockridge 48, Galva 26: Cole Rusk had half of the Rockridge Rockets’ points as the Rockets routed Galva. Rusk finished the game with 24 points.
Byron 60, Annawan 59: The Annawan Braves lost a heartbreaker to Byron. Julian Samuels led the Braves with a game-high 26 points while teammate Reece Gripp added 11 points.
Prep girls’ bowling
Buccaneer Invite: The Geneseo Maple Leafs took seventh place at the Buccaneer Invite with a 5161 score which was seven pins away from sixth place. Madison Holevoet paced the Maple Leafs with a combined score of 1193 through six games. Miranda Roemer was the only other Maple Leaf to go above 1000 pins as she shot 1038 pins through six games.