QC In-Fisherman teams up local municipalities to make boat docks safer and easier to use.

The Mississippi River continues to be one of the most popular places to fish around the Quad-Cities, despite its elevated levels the past few years.

Using a boat ramp and courtesy dock are necessary to get in and out of the river. However, sometime that can be a little tricky, especially when you are fishing alone, the water is rough, or you may not be as agile as you once were.

A local group is going about rectifying that issue by installing hand rails at different spots in the area.

“I have had two knee replacements and stepping out onto the docks was very difficult,” stated Gary Gruehagen, a local member of the Quad-Cities In-Fisherman Club who often fishes the river.

Gruehagen came up with an idea when he tried to get out of his boat and onto the dock at Marquette Boat Landing in Davenport after a day of fishing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Because the dock sits so high in the water, I had to literally crawl out of the boat on my belly, onto the dock,” he continued.

Fixing this issue was going to be critical for him to continue enjoying the local fishing on the Mississippi River, and he was likely not the only fisherman having this problem.