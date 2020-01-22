QC In-Fisherman teams up local municipalities to make boat docks safer and easier to use.

The Mississippi River continues to be one of the most popular places to fish around the Quad-Cities, despite its elevated levels the past few years.
Using a boat ramp and courtesy dock are necessary to get in and out of the river. However, sometime that can be a little tricky, especially when you are fishing alone, the water is rough, or you may not be as agile as you once were.
A local group is going about rectifying that issue by installing hand rails at different spots in the area.
“I have had two knee replacements and stepping out onto the docks was very difficult,” stated Gary Gruehagen, a local member of the Quad-Cities In-Fisherman Club who often fishes the river.
Gruehagen came up with an idea when he tried to get out of his boat and onto the dock at Marquette Boat Landing in Davenport after a day of fishing.
“Because the dock sits so high in the water, I had to literally crawl out of the boat on my belly, onto the dock,” he continued.
Fixing this issue was going to be critical for him to continue enjoying the local fishing on the Mississippi River, and he was likely not the only fisherman having this problem.
Gary brought the idea of getting hand rails installed on area docks to the QC In-Fisherman Advisory Board to see if they would be receptive to purchasing the equipment. The QC In-Fisherman club collects funds through annual dues but also through working shows at the QCCA Expo Center. So, purchase another ice cream cone the next time you are at the QCCA Expo Center because it will help environmental causes, if you really need an excuse to have more ice cream.
The board approved the expenditure and then it was time to get the cities involved. The next step in the process was to contact Steve Aherns from the Davenport Riverfront Improvement Commission; John Gripp and Todd Winter, Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department; and Mike Bartles, Rock Island Public Works Director. The concept for the boat dock handrails was explained to them. All entities approved of the project and agreed to install the structures on their respective docks.
Most of the structures were installed last fall, but with the popularity of the handrails, I would suspect you may see additional docks being targeted in the future. From idea to completion took about two years, but progress tends to take time. If you would like to use the new “user friendly” boat docks, they are located at the Marquette Boat Landing, Davenport, and Lake Potter, Sunset Park, Rock Island.
“These handrails make the ramps more handicap accessible and allow me to get in and out of my boat much easier," added Gary.
Anytime our local natural resources are made more accessible and safer, we need to applaud those individuals and groups that took the initiative to remove any obstacles that would inhibit our enjoyment of the wonderful resources we have in the Quad-Cities.
World Outdoors columnist Jeremiah Haas can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com