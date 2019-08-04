WALFORD, Iowa — The Quad City 76ers not only have lived to play another day, but they also get another chance to do it on their home diamond.
After taking a tough 1-0 loss to the Norway Bandits in Saturday's opener of the Iowa Amateur Baseball Association State Tournament, the 76ers rallied with wins both Saturday and Sunday to stay alive.
Sunday's victory, a 7-5 decision over the Allison Cats, ensured that QC (25-9-1) will return to its home turf at Rock Island's Douglas Park as the tournament moves into the finals round. The 76ers play at 2 p.m. next Saturday against either Williamsburg or Walford.
In Sunday's win, QC jumped to a 4-0 lead with single runs in the second and third innings, followed by a two-run fourth. However, the Cats battled back, putting up a two-spot of their own in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game.
However, the 76ers came back to life offensively, cutting loose for three runs in the top of the seventh and holding on as Ian Delleman saved the win for Chris Refka (4-2). At the plate, Jake Viaene led QC with three hits and two RBIs, with teammate Shamus Murphy adding two hits.
On Saturday, QC took an early trip into the consolation bracket when Norway scored a seventh-inning run to spoil a strong pitching performance by Conner Sharp (5-3), who tossed a four-hitter.
The 76ers bounced back with an 11-0, five-inning win over the Geneseo Rooks as Tyler Ulfig drove in three runs and Erik Hoffman two, with Drew Davis notching three hits. Collin Rogiers tossed a four-hitter to move to 2-1.