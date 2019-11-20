Prep girls basketball
Moline 65, Pleasant Plains 58: Trice Bralee poured in 17 points and Kadence Tatum had a dozen as Moline opened the season Wednesday night with a win over Pleasant Plains.
The Maroons jumped out to a 23-8 advantage after the opening quarter. Trice and Tatum combined for 13 points in that period.
Cierra McNamee and Kelsi Curtis each had nine points for Moline, which attempted 39 free throws in the game and outscored its opponent 21-12 at the foul line.
Dixon 46, Annawan 22: Dixon built a double-digit lead by halftime and went on to a comfortable win over Annawan on Wednesday night.
Keagan Rico led Annawan with nine points. Emily Miller chipped in eight.
College women's basketball
Wisconsin-Whitewater 75, Augustana 50: Augustana held the lead for a quarter on the road Wednesday night, but the Vikings were outscored 43-12 in the middle two quarters of a non-conference game in Whitewater.
The Vikings (1-4) shot 27.9 percent from the field, including 6 of 28 from beyond the arc. They committed 22 turnovers and surrendered 20 offensive rebounds.
Mia Lambert had 13 points and Alexis Jones finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Becky Raeder led UW-Whitewater with 16 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Augustana returns home Saturday to face the University of Dubuque at 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) 77, St. Ambrose 68: The Fighting Bees kept things close for a half but couldn't prevent the Saints from handing them their first CCAC loss of the season Wednesday.
Kylie Wroblewski and Charlotte Flynn each scored eight points in the first half as the Bees (3-4, 2-1) trailed 31-28 at intermission.
The Saints (6-2, 4-0) expanded that advantage to double-digits halfway through the third quarter, however, and led by as many as 17 in the fourth.
Wroblewski led the Bees with 17 points, with the freshman from Bettendorf going 11 of 14 at the free throw line. Flynn chipped in 12 and Madi Epperson scored 11 for the Bees.
St. Francis' Kaitlin Aylward led all scorers with 36 points.
Running
Q-C Half-Marathon honored: The TBK Bank Quad-Cities Mel Foster Co. Half-Marathon has been named the top half-marathon in Illinois by RaceRaves and was also the leading vote-getter in the entire country.
RaceRaves is the leading online race finder and reviews community for runners of all levels. It annually gives out its Runners Choice awards. Runners’ comments about the Quad-Cities Half-Marathon stated that it was “always well organized” and “very friendly.”
"What an awesome team we have. Proud of everyone who makes it all happen," race director Joe Moreno said. "We have a great committee, great volunteers, great sponsors, great community and great causes, and a wonderful running community."