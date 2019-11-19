Prep boys' bowling
Oregon 3408, E-P 2423: The Erie-Prophetstown Panthers lost to Oregon by a landslide 3408-2423. Michael Miner had the best three-game set for the Panthers posting a 484, with teammate Jaron Gibson also above the 400 threshold with 459.
College men's basketball
St. Ambrose 85, St. Francis 78, OT: The St. Ambrose men's basketball team scored the first seven points in overtime and then sealed the game at the free-throw line to earn its sixth win of the young season.
John Kerr led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Bees (6-1, 3-0 CCAC), who trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half and were behind 44-34 at the break. SAU, however, quickly got back in the game with a 15-2 run to open the second half.
Michael Williams (14 points), Ben Schols (13) and Dylan Kaczmarek (10) also scored in double figures for St. Ambrose. United Township grad Jake Meeske added nine and is one point shy of 1,000 for his career.
The Bees shot 47.5% from the field, made 8 of 20 from the 3-point line and hit 19 of 23 free throws, including 8 of 10 in overtime. SAU also outrebounded St. Francis (3-2, 2-2 CCAC) 43-32.
Black Hawk 82, Mount Mercy JV 76: Despite being down 43-37, the Black Hawk Braves made some defensive adjustments in the second half and pulled away with a 82-76 victory.
Terry Ford led the team in points with 19 while teammates Derez Tipler (16) and Corey Freeman (11) both topped double digit points. Ford and Tipler both nailed four 3s in the game to improve the Braves to 4-4 on the season.
College football
Augie o-line honored: After clearing the way for a season-best 568 total yards in a 51-36 win at Carthage on Saturday, Augustana’s offensive line of seniors Matt McKay (Mount Carmel HS), Chaz Williams (Princeton HS), Andrew Anderson (Marengo HS) and Tommy Simon (Notre Dame HS) and freshman Daniel Skold (St. Francis HS) has been named to D3football.com’s Team of the Week.
Coach Steve Bell’s offensive front paved the way for 349 rushing yards — including 263 by senior Bobby Jarosz (Prospect HS) — and didn’t allow a sack, as the Viking passing game added 219 yards.
McKay, at center, Williams and Anderson, at tackle, and Simon, at guard, have been year-long starters. Skold stepped in Saturday for an injured James Cousin (Oak Park-River Forest HS) at the other guard spot.
Behind the veteran group, the Vikings averaged 413.3 yards of total offense—202.6 via the run and 210.7 through the air—and 33.7 points per game in 2019. This year’s passing yards average is fourth-best in program history, while the total offense and scoring figures rank fifth and eighth all-time, respectively, at Augustana.
In nine league games this year, the Vikings ranked third in the CCIW in scoring (32.9 ppg), rushing (204.7 ypg) and total (409.3 ypg) offense and seventh in passing offense (204.7 ypg). Augustana was fourth in the league in pass efficiency (137.6) and its offensive line allowed just 12 sacks, second fewest in the conference.
College women's soccer
Four Bees earn CCAC honors: Four members of the St. Ambrose women's soccer team have been named to the all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference teams.
Seniors Rachel Jennings and Katie Reitz earned first-team recognition, while junior Erin Smothers and freshman Brittny White were awarded second-team honors.
Jennings, a defender from Davenport Assumption, earned first-team honors for the second straight year while anchoring the Bees' defense. She also scored two goals. Reitz, a forward from West Chicago, Illinois, led St. Ambrose with seven goals and 18 points and was second on the team with four assists.
Smothers, a forward from LaGrange, Illinois, had six goals and five assists and White, a goalkeeper from Coal City, Illinois, averaged 3.71 saves per game.
College women's volleyball
Koerner earns all-CCAC award: Jenny Koerner, an outside hitter on the St. Ambrose women's volleyball team, has been named as a second-team all-Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection.
The sophomore from Shorewood, Illinois, led the Fighting Bees with 356 kills and was credited with 136 digs, 15 blocks and eight aces.