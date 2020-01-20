You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Q-C Sports Shorts from Monday
View Comments

Q-C Sports Shorts from Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

PREP GIRLS' BOWLING

Geneseo third at Sterling invite: The Geneseo girls rolled a 5152 series at Sterling's MLK Invite, trailing only Oregon (5410) and Dixon (5211) at the nine-team invite at Blackhawk Lanes. Kewanee (4197) and Erie-Prophetstown (4197) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Geneseo's Madison Holevoet bowled a 1087, the eighth best six-game series; her 237 was the third highest game, just behind Kewanee's Mya Mirocha (246) and Galesburg's Casey Folger (267).

Mirocha led the Boilermakers with a 1016. Lynette Foree led E-P with an 885.

Galesburg (5011) placed fourth as Folger also had the high six-gamer (1219) and three-gamer (661). 

PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Sherrard 51, West Central 40: The Tigers outscored West Central 24-12 in the second half to earn the road non-conference victory. Carley Whitsell (16 points) was 5-5 from the field to lead Sherrard's scoring. Sydney Adamson added 13 points for the Tigers, who trailed 28-27 at halftime.

Orion wins twice: The Chargers beat Bureau Valley 50-46 after outscoring the Storm 20-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the MLK win in Kewanee. Orion also topped Kewanee 69-47.

 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News