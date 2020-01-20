Q-C Sports Shorts from Monday

PREP GIRLS' BOWLING
Geneseo third at Sterling invite: The Geneseo girls rolled a 5152 series at Sterling's MLK Invite, trailing only Oregon (5410) and Dixon (5211) at the nine-team invite at Blackhawk Lanes. Kewanee (4197) and Erie-Prophetstown (4197) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.
Geneseo's Madison Holevoet bowled a 1087, the eighth best six-game series; her 237 was the third highest game, just behind Kewanee's Mya Mirocha (246) and Galesburg's Casey Folger (267).
Mirocha led the Boilermakers with a 1016. Lynette Foree led E-P with an 885.
Galesburg (5011) placed fourth as Folger also had the high six-gamer (1219) and three-gamer (661).
PREP GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Sherrard 51, West Central 40: The Tigers outscored West Central 24-12 in the second half to earn the road non-conference victory. Carley Whitsell (16 points) was 5-5 from the field to lead Sherrard's scoring. Sydney Adamson added 13 points for the Tigers, who trailed 28-27 at halftime.
Orion wins twice: The Chargers beat Bureau Valley 50-46 after outscoring the Storm 20-16 in the fourth quarter to secure the MLK win in Kewanee. Orion also topped Kewanee 69-47.