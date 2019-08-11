MLB.com offered revamped listings of the top 30 prospects in every major league baseball organization last week.
Former Alleman pitcher Cody Sedlock (Baltimore Orioles) and Central DeWitt alum T.J. Sikkema (New York Yankees) both check in 17th on their organization's prospect list.
This bodes well for at least one of them reaching the major leagues, something no one from the Quad-Cities has done since former North Scott athlete Mike Busch took his last swings with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1996.
Sedlock, 24, has split this season between the Class A Frederick Keys and the Double-A Bowie Baysox and has been effective at both places. He is 4-2 with a 2.41 earned-run average and a 1.10 WHIP with 84 strikeouts in 74.2 innings.
Selected 27th overall in the 2016 draft, he has had various arm injuries over the past couple of years, although he has managed to avoid surgery.
A portion of MLB.com’s assessment of Sedlock: "In the absence of his once-powerful stuff, Sedlock has really learned how to pitch, relying on his ability to command his two- and four-seam fastballs to both sides of the plate while effectively changing speeds and eye levels with his secondary pitches. His heater ranges from 90-93 mph, but his long arm action on the backside gives it some natural deception that enables him to miss bats and generate weak contact. His mid-80s slider is the better of his two breaking balls, while his changeup has been his most improved pitch in the wake of his injuries."
Sikkema, 21, was the 38th overall pick in the June draft and has done very well in his first few professional appearances with the Staten Island Yankees of the New York-Penn League. In four games there, he has a 0.84 ERA and a 0.66 WHIP with 13 strikeouts and one walk in 10.2 innings.
A third locally-bred pitcher has a chance of beating both to the majors. Moline’s Dakota Bacus has had a nice season with the Triple-A Fresno Grizzlies, making the Pacific Coast League All-Star game. He is not rated among Washington’s top 30 prospects, but his 3.63 ERA and nine saves this season could be enough to get him a September call-up with the Nationals.
NFL debut: Iowa and Davenport Assumption alum Jake Gervase saw his first NFL action Saturday for the Los Angeles Rams in a 14-3 exhibition loss at Oakland.
The Hawkeyes' tackle leader a year ago recorded three tackles and one assist in the Rams' exhibition opener.
Net nationals: Nicholas Patrick of Coal Valley recently wrapped up competition at the USTA Boys’ 12 National Championships in Mobile, Ala., placing in Top 18 out of 128 players in the singles’ bracket. The hardcourt singles and doubles tournament took place from August 3-10.
The 12-year-old seventh grader from Seton Catholic School in Moline went 5-2 in singles, falling by super tiebreaker in his final match 6-3, 3-6, 10-5 to the No. 10-ranked player in the nation, Braeden Gelletich.
Patrick, a No. 17 seed, fell in the round of 32 in a 6-2, 6-2 score to the fourth-seed. He also picked up one doubles victory in the Mobile tournament.
Patrick also finished in the Top 20 out of 128 singles players in the National Claycourts Tennis Championships in Orlando, Fla., in mid-July, winning four singles and two doubles matches. He won a National Zone Team Championship in Omaha, Neb. last weekend, winning five singles and four doubles matches.
Patrick, one of the top players his age in the Missouri Valley, is the 20th-ranked Boys’ 12 Singles player nationally. The five-star tennis recruit is ranked 22nd by tennisrecruiting.net in the Class of 2025.