FLUSHING, N.Y. – Madison Keys got her 2023 U.S. Open Tennis tournament off to a solid start on Tuesday.

The Rock Island native controlled her opening match on the Louis Armstrong Stadium court and posted a 6-2, 6-4 victory over unseeded Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

The 17th seeded Keys was good on 75% of her first serves and converted those into a 75% winning percentage as she controlled the match from the baseline. The 28-year-old Keys also won seven of eight net points in the match that lasted just 1-hour, 26-minutes.

Keys, in search of her first U.S. Open title and eighth career victory, beat Rus for the second time in their all-time matchups.

It has been a decent season for Keys who won in Eastbourne earlier this year and reached the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. She is now 37-5 in her first-round matches at majors and 27-11 in her career at the US Open.

Rus, the 32-year-old left-hander who is fresh off her first WTA title in Hamburg, showed some powerful groundstrokes to stay in the match and saved seven of the eight break points she faced in the second set.

But after dropping serve on the fifth such chance for Keys at 2-2, Keys rode that break to the victory as she had five aces and just two double-faults. She also won 53% (8 of 15) of her second serves.