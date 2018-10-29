When the New York Mets went looking for a general manager, they found one in a peculiar place: On the other side of the bargaining table.
Longtime baseball agent Brodie Van Wagenen is switching roles to become GM of the Mets, the team announced Monday evening. Contract details were not disclosed.
“Brodie is an extremely knowledgeable, creative, progressive and collaborative leader, who I’m confident will lead us toward sustainable success,” Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon said in a statement. “I’m very excited for our fans to hear and see the direction Brodie outlined for us.”
Van Wagenen was chosen by Wilpon and his father, Mets owner Fred Wilpon, to replace Sandy Alderson, who took a leave in June following a recurrence of cancer. Alderson said the club’s poor performance did not merit him returning.
“I’m beyond excited and motivated to take on this new challenge,” Van Wagenen said. “I want to thank Fred and Jeff for believing in my vision and abilities. I look forward to beginning the progress of getting the Mets to contend for a championship year after year.”
The 44-year-old Van Wagenen is swapping sides in labor relations. He has represented high-profile players all around the majors, including current Mets stars Jacob deGrom, Yoenis Cespedes and Todd Frazier. Van Wagenen also represented Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback.
Van Wagenen co-founded the baseball division of CAA Sports in 2006 and had been co-head of CAA Baseball. He emerged as New York’s top choice for general manager from a list of 10-12 initial candidates. He must leave his clients and give up his career as an agent to take the job.
A’s stand pat: The Oakland Athletics believe they have stability in their leadership structure to keep a good thing going and build momentum from their 2018 playoff return.
Manager Bob Melvin has been rewarded for guiding another turnaround, receiving a long-term contract extension. The A’s also reached new deals with executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane and general manager David Forst.
The extensions for all three were announced Monday by the small-budget franchise. Under Melvin’s guidance, a young, slugging Oakland club went 97-65 and lost the wild-card game 7-2 to the New York Yankees.
“From the moment I got here it’s been a special place for me for a lot of the reasons I’ve already talked about in the past,” Melvin said. “It just seems like every year it gets more and more comfortable for me being at home, the people that you work for, the continuity in the organization.”
With majors’ home run leader Khris Davis leading the way, the A’s reached the postseason for the first time since 2014 following last-place finishes in the AL West each of the previous three years. They trailed the Mariners by 11 games in the wild-card race on June 15 before a strong second half — not to mention all the comeback wins and walkoffs — pushed them into the playoffs.
Last year, Melvin received a contract through the 2019 season. Melvin’s new contract is through 2021 with a club option for 2022, Beane said. Forst’s deal goes through 2023.
Bummer: In what will go down as one the least surprising moves of the offseason, the Giants announced Monday that they have exercised the 2019 club option on Madison Bumgarner’s contract.
By picking up the option, San Francisco is slated to pay Bumgarner $12 million in 2019 before he’s scheduled to hit free agency next winter.
The Giants also elected to exercise infielder Pablo Sandoval’s club option Monday, giving the team another season of control for the versatile utility player.
Sandoval was one of five Giants reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday as San Francisco also moved catcher Buster Posey and pitchers Johnny Cueto, Jeff Samardzija and Julian Fernandez back to the 40-man roster. After Monday’s transactions, the Giants now have 36 players on their 40-man roster.
The Giants and Bumgarner agreed to terms on a five-year, $35 million deal at the beginning the 2012 season when the left-hander had just one full major league season under his belt. The contract included an $11 million team option for 2018 and a $12 million team option for 2019, effectively giving the Giants seven years of control.
Chase over: Chase Utley had not yet helped snap Philadelphia’s title drought or blasted five home runs in a single World Series or picked up a nickname from Harry Kalas when he stood 15 years ago inside a Subway sandwich shop and waited for a ride.
Utley’s career — which ended Sunday after the Dodgers lost Game 5 of the World Series to the Red Sox — began with him waiting alone for a driver to whisk him to South Philly after he was summoned from the minor leagues.
That ride lasted 13 seasons with the Phillies, as Utley’s gritty, intense style made him one of the most popular athletes for a generation of Philadelphians. The ride continued in Los Angeles as Utley finished his career playing four seasons for the team he grew up rooting for and playing in the stadium where he watched his first major-league game. Utley announced this summer that his 16th season would be his last. His ride was over.
“It’s a blue-collar city. It’s a city that respects guys who play hard, guys who want to win,” Utley said this summer about Philadelphia. “I feel like I did that when I was here. I still do that.”