NEW YORK — Madison Keys was one of the lucky ones Wednesday.
The Rock Island native not only won her second-round match at the U.S. Open, but by ranking among the small minority of advancers on a rainy Wednesday, Keys managed to stay on the usual play-one-day, get-a-day-off Grand Slam schedule.
Only nine singles matches were completed in the combined day/night sessions, thanks to retractable roofs on the Open's two show courts in Flushing Meadows.
The other 59 bouts scheduled outside Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums, including the entire day of doubles competition, were rained out and pushed back to today.
“I'm very happy that we have two covered stadiums now, and that I was scheduled on one of them. Definitely very happy about that,” Keys laughed in her post-match media conference.
The Open’s 2017 runner-up and 2018 semifinalist, Keys played in the rebuilt Armstrong, which debuted with a roof last year. The 24-year-old took advantage by making quick work of China’s Zhu Lin, 6-4, 6-1.
The world's 10th-ranked woman needed only 69 minutes to reach Friday's scheduled third round. Keys faces the winner of a yet-to-be-played match between Germany’s Laura Siegemund and 20th-seeded American Sofia Kenin.
Keys equaled her career-best winning streak at eight matches by overcoming an early service break against the 122nd-ranked Lin.
Fresh from claiming her fifth and biggest career title earlier this month in Cincinnati, Keys started slowly for the second straight match, trailing 3-1 after the first-set break.
"Some of that was just getting used to her and how she was playing," said Keys, who rallied to tie the match 4-all before closing it out. "But I feel after I got broken, I played some really good tennis and was really happy with my performance."
Keys committed 12 unforced errors in those first four games, but made only three more the remainder of the set while Lin was pounded into submission by Keys' punishing ground strokes.
The only thing preventing Keys from earning her second bagel of the tournament in the second set was a wobbly forehand in the fifth game allowing Lin to rally and avoid a total shutout.
"I knew she was a good returner, and would get a lot of balls back, and things would come fast and low," Keys said. "She came out playing really well. I just kind of stuck to my game and knew that I’d have an opportunity and stayed calm.”
Earlier in the day, Keys joined friend Sloane Stephens in a group of five new members elected to the eight-member WTA Players' Council.
Stephens, who defeated Keys in the 2017 final, was upset in Tuesday night’s first round by 20-year-old Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya.
The only other women’s day-session matches completed Wednesday were Venus Williams’ loss to No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, 6-4, 6-4 — also in Armstrong — and No. 3 seed Karolina Pliskova’s 6-1, 6-4 romp over German qualifier Mariam Bolkvadze. That was played in Ashe, which has had a roof since 2016.
In men's action, third-seeded Roger Federer rallied indoors to beat Damir Dzumhur, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.
The night program included matches involving Williams' younger sister, Serena, against 17-year-old American Caty McNally, and No. 1 seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic against 56th-ranked Juan Ignacio Londero.