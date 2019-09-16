With February's re-launch of the XFL clashing with the 2020 start of the Indoor Football League season, the Quad City Steamwheelers expect to be missing some valuable veterans when training camp rolls around after the NFL's Super Bowl.
So the 'Wheelers are again looking for a few good men in their hometown.
The local club's third annual fall open tryout is Saturday, Oct. 12 at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.
Registration is at 9 a.m., with the workout starting at 10 a.m. The advance registration fee is $50. Walk-up sign-ups are available the morning of the tryouts for $65. A 'Wheelers t-shirt is included in the registration process. Participants must provide their own cleats, shorts and accessories.
Register online at steamwheelersfootball.com.
"The last two years, we've been able to find a couple of pieces to help us out big time," QC coach Cory Ross said Monday, ticking off the names of local stars Keyvan Rudd, Robert Jones, Zach Minch and Maurice Harris.
"There's so many local guys that have played with us, it's awesome. What's neat is seeing the guys who may not have made it last year, they come back better and give us something to think about. We're the league of opportunity, so you love those kinds of stories."
Davenport Central grad Leonard Smith was one of those heart-warming tales last season. From last fall's tryout, the defensive back earned a training-camp invite, but just missed making the team out of camp, before returning as a backup and eventually earning a spot in the starting lineup by season's end.
"Hopefully we can find more guys like that to make our training camp roster and compete for jobs," Ross said. "There's no telling right now how many guys we'll get back (from last season), so we have to be prepared to move on."
Quarterback E.J. Hilliard, the IFL's 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, is among the standouts vying for XFL promotions.
Ross said a pair of late secondary additions, safety Malik Duncan and cornerback Antonio Marshall, are both re-signed and ready to return for a full campaign, though.
The 'Wheelers also have their eyes on a couple of additions on both sides of the line when free agency opens Oct. 1.
"We're just looking at how we can compete at a higher level," said Ross. "We were close last season, but we never quite got over the hump and just missed the playoffs. This is our third year building from the ground up, so we want to take a big step."
Go West: The IFL's western growth continued last week when the Oakland Panthers were introduced as the circuit's latest expansion franchise and 12th team.
Co-owned by former NFL star and Oakland native Marshawn Lynch, the Panthers join Duke City (Albuquerque, New Mexico) as the second addition for 2020, and the fifth franchise west of the Rocky Mountains.
The team is named after the Bay Area's indigenous cougar, as well as an homage to the recent blockbuster super hero movie directed by Oakland native Ryan Coogler. The nickname also pays tribute to Oakland's history of social activism through the Black Panther movement of the 1960s.
Lynch's partner is Roy Choi, who also owns the San Diego and Cedar Rapids franchises.
The Panthers, who will play at Oakland Arena, also announced a 10-man coaching staff led by Bay Area football icon Kurt Bryan, who has coached in high school and college for nearly three decades.
Lynch, whose younger brother played for Nebraska in the IFL last season, hopes the Panthers help replace the NFL's Raiders leaving Oakland for Las Vegas after this year.
“I believe the power of football has the ability to transform a community and the families who live there. I’ve seen it and lived it. I’m excited that Da’ Town will get another team to call its own," Lynch said.
"I attended some Indoor Football games last year and had a good ass time. The games have lots of fluidity and tickets are priced so that the entire family can check it out.
“I was blessed with my time and journey making it to the league but there are more ways of getting there than the route I took, so its hella important to me, to keep finding opportunities for players to pursue their dreams of getting to that next level and I know the Panthers and this league can help with that.”
Around the league: The Iowa Barnstormers are seeking a new head coach in the wake of 2018 title-winner Dixie Wooten's resignation over the weekend. ... Nebraska's in the market for a new head coach, too, after IFL Hall-of-Famer Cornelius "Pig" Brown decided to jump to new addition Duke City. ... Wooten's 2018 IFL MVP quarterback Drew Powell has re-signed with 2019 runner-up Arizona. ... Cedar Rapids, QC's nearest IFL rival, has named former Champions Indoor Football title-winner Victor Mann as their head coach. Mann replaces Mark Stoutte after a 1-13 season.