The Chicago Bears are in wait-and-see mode with Kyle Long.
Coach Matt Nagy said Monday that Long remains in the evaluation process and he hopes to know more in the next day or two after the offensive lineman left Chicago’s 24-10 victory over the New York Jets with a right foot injury.
The 29-year-old Long was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 draft and made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. But he was hampered by injuries in each of the previous two years, resulting in right ankle surgery following the 2016 season and operations on his shoulder, elbow and neck after he was shut down late last year.
“For him to go through what he’s gone through the last couple years with injuries, you feel for the guy,” said Nagy, who is in his first season with the Bears.
“Right now, we’re hoping that it’s good news. But we won’t know here for a little bit.”
Long got hurt when tight end Dion Sims rolled into him while the two were blocking for Jordan Howard on a run in the fourth quarter. Nagy said it’s a foot injury and not an aggravation of his previous trouble with his right ankle.
“It’s one of those ones that could be a little time, but I don’t know if it’s necessarily season-ending,” he said.
Long’s injury put a damper on an important victory for Chicago (4-3), which had dropped two in a row.
Minnesota, Green Bay and Detroit all lost Sunday, putting the Bears back on top of the congested NFC North.
Change for Bucs: Jameis Winston’s inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his starting job with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Without speculating on what the move means for the young quarterback’s future with the team, coach Dirk Koetter said veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead the NFL’s No. 1 ranked offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Winston, 24, the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner, was benched after throwing four interceptions during last Sunday’s 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
“We’re going to start Fitz at quarterback this week. That’s what we feel we need to do this week to give ourselves the best chance,” Koetter said, adding Monday’s decision to turn to the 35-year-old Fitzpatrick is “just for right now.”
Winston, who entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has 11 turnovers — 10 interceptions and one fumble — in 3½ games since returning from serving a suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.
Fitzpatrick led three fourth-quarter scoring drives to erase an 18-point deficit at Cincinnati, but left Andy Dalton a little more than a minute to lead the Bengals down the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
“I don’t like switching quarterbacks. That’s not in my makeup,” Koetter said, noting the way Fitzpatrick played Sunday, as well as while Winston was serving his three-game suspension, made the call easier.
With help from a talented group of playmakers including receivers Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, Chris Godwin and Adam Humphries, as well as tight ends O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate, Fitzpatrick became the first player in NFL history to throw for more than 400 yards in three consecutive games while helping the Bucs go 2-1 while Winston was suspended.
The 14th-year pro also started Week 4’s 48-10 loss at Chicago, but played poorly and was replaced by Winston with the Bucs trailing by 35 points at the half.
Trade deadline looms: Demaryius Thomas is bracing for a trade after Denver slipped to 3-5 Sunday midway through his ninth NFL season.
Thomas, the Broncos’ longest-tenured player, put the odds at “50-50” that he’ll be summoned into general manager John Elway’s office by the trade deadline this afternoon to learn whose jersey he’ll be wearing next.
The Patriots and Eagles, who met in the Super Bowl nine months ago, are both thin at receiver and might be willing to take on Thomas, who has a 2019 salary cap figure of $15.53 million.
Thomas is tied for the team lead with three touchdown catches. But his high salary and the emergence of rookie Courtland Sutton as a big-play threat could spell an end to Thomas’ time in Denver.
“How would you feel at your job (if) your boss, whoever, said they wanted you someplace else? And you came into work every day and have to think about it? How would you feel?” Thomas fumed after the Broncos’ 30-23 loss at Kansas City .
“But I had to do it for my team, like it was normal, act like it was normal. It just kept coming up, from left and right ... I had to think about it.”
Thomas said nobody with the Broncos had told him if the team was entertaining offers for his services or whether he could be traded: “No, my agent told me something. That’s it.”
Asked if he felt someone with the team should have said something to him, Thomas said, “It should have never got out, to tell you the truth. I wouldn’t even have been thinking about it if it never would have gotten out. Nobody would even be talking about it.”
Coach Vance Joseph insisted Monday that he’s spoken with Thomas several times about the trade talk.