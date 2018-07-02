Chasson Randle feels like he is “almost where I want to be” again. After playing this past season with Real Madrid and winning a European Cup title, Randle is back in the hunt for a job in the NBA.
That road starts today when Randle joins 15 other players at the New Orleans Pelicans mini-camp in Metairie, La. After the four-day camp, Randle will be part of the 16-player squad that will play in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The Pelicans will open play on Friday against Toronto. They will play Miami on Saturday and Detroit next Monday before the team moves into a single-elimination tournament with all 30 NBA teams participating.
“My agent has been talking to New Orleans for a while but you never know about these things,” Randle said. “It was finally confirmed a few weeks ago but there are no guarantees. I’m just going to there to try my best to make their roster.”
Randle departed for Louisiana Sunday morning and was a little sad he had to miss the fish fry that was held for opening registration for the Chasson’s Dream Big Youth Camp on Sunday afternoon.
He did, however, say he is still planning to be back for the camp July 27-28 and play in the 50/40 Shootout July 28-29.
He heads to the Pelicans camp with his eyes wide open.
“To be honest, I don’t know much about the Pelicans,” he said. “All I know is this is an opportunity to play in the NBA and be a part of a team.”
This will be his fourth NBA summer league and his third team. He admits every year is a new year. In that sense, he believes every year is a new experience. At the same time, he thinks his experience in NBA and European action will give him somewhat of an advantage.
“I’ve been trying to work very hard the last three weeks,” he said. “I’ve been going two or three times a day. I’ve been taking care of my body and trying to be in the best shape I can be in. I didn’t do what a lot of guys might do after they play a long season and win a championship; I got off the plane from Spain and got back to work.”
Randle is a big believer in winning and his pedigree fits that extremely well. Since 2009, he has been a champion at every level (two FIBA titles with Team USA, a state high school title at Rocky, two NIT titles at Stanford, a title in the Czech League and a European championship).
“I have won at every level and I think that follows you wherever you go,” Randle said. “I think it does make a difference to teams; they want winners around. At the same time, I go to New Orleans not knowing exactly what they are looking for.
“I will go there (today) and start to figure out what they need and what I can do to help them get where they want to be.”