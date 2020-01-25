Orion places second at Bob Mitton Invite

Throne continued to pad to the career wins record that he owns for Rockridge and moved to 161-15. He and Krueger both have the same goal and are continuing to work toward it.

“We like to push each other in the wrestling room,” Throne said. “We know what motivates us and the battles that we have in practice help us out on the mats.”

Smith added another medal to his varsity collection that he has been piling up in just his first year.

“It feels good to get the victory today,” Smith said. “I know that I need to get back into the room and improve my conditioning so I can continue to grind out there with the best of them.”

United Township junior Simon Wilson came away with the heavyweight title.

“I came in with the mentality that I was going to win,” Wilson said. “I took what I learned from practice and came in to the tournament tuned in.”

Wilson said that he has been struggling with a lingering back injury, but felt great throughout the tournament.

“It had been rough lately with the back issue, so coming away with the title is the confidence boost I needed,” Wilson said.