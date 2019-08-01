A muddy good time is on tap Saturday at Coal Valley's Case Creek Obstacles where the 5k Mud Obstacle Run for Everyone takes off in waves starting at 9 a.m.
The event includes co-ed, men's and women's competitive heats for ages 12-and-up.
More than 30 challenging obstacles await participants, with the terrain including hills, pastures and woods. The endurance-testing course also includes climbing walls, cargo nets, monkey bars and mud pits.
Online registration is open until the race starts at GetMeRegistered.com. Walk-up sign-ups are available race morning starting at 8 a.m.
Volunteers are needed 8 a.m. to noon. Admission for spectators is $5.
For more information, contact Mark Zmuda (309-737-6943) or Theron Maring (309-269-0405) or visit casecreekobstacles.com.
Also this weekend: The Quad Cities Bicycle Club has a full schedule of events available on its website (qcbc.org). Two of the highlights include breakfast rides on both Saturday and Sunday. Both rides are free; no registration required.
The Saturday journey is 8 a.m. to noon from Davenport's Sunderbruch Park to a pancake fundraiser at the Blue Grass American Legion Hall. Cost of the breakfast is $8. Separate leisure and mid-paced groups are planned. For more details, contact Robyn Robbins at 319-310-8699 or robyn2robbins@gmail.com.
The Sunday trip is 8-11:30 a.m. from the Lindsay Park Yacht Club to LeClaire's "Breakfast at Berries." A leisurely pace will be followed. Don't forget money for breakfast.
For more, call Kathy Storm (563-340-2142) or email kbstorm@aol.com.
Area road races: Three road races are in the general vicinity this weekend. Included are tonight's Roy G Biv Color Fun Run at Sterling's Woodlawn Arts Academy, and Saturday's Indian Creek Run in Toulon and the Hoover Prairie Run in West Branch. For more about the Sterling event, visit woodlawnartsacademy.com. Details about the Toulon race are at IndianCreekRun.com. Visit the West Branch Iowa Lions Club on Facebook or call Jim Baker (319-430-6757) for more about the West Branch run.
Email bag: QC's Friends of Off-Road Cycling have their monthly membership meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Bettendorf's Crawford Brew Works. ... The 6th annual overnight trip to next weekend's Dragon Boat Races in Milwaukee is planned again by QC's Women's Outdoor Club. To be one of the 21 paddlers, visit GetMeRegistered.com. For more, visit qcwoc.com or contact Chris Ciasto at 563-349-1608 or cciasto@mvrbc.org.