No fooling: Q-C legends Nunn and Miletich to do battle

This is going to sound like an April Fool’s Day joke.

It’s not. It’s January. This is real. It’s actually going to happen.

Michael Nunn is going to fight Pat Miletich.

The greatest boxer in the history of the Quad-Cities, who once was considered to be pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world, is going to step into the ring against a fellow Quad-Citian who was one of the legendary pioneers in the sport of mixed martial arts. They will be competing in kick-boxing, which should be a fair middle ground for their comparative skills.

It is going to happen in April, but not on the first of the month. It will take place on April 18, at a site that has yet to be determined.

Promoter Monte Cox, who has staged numerous MMA events in the area and around the world, would like to hold the showdown at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline if he can get the Illinois Athletic Commission to sign off on the bout.

If not, it could take place at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport. Cox also has looked into Modern Woodmen Park as a possibility but holding such an event outdoors in the spring is an iffy proposition.

Wherever it happens, it’s going to be an intriguing event.