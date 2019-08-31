ROCK ISLAND — Tony Neilson is applying logic this weekend in The District at the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom.
"The more times you're on the track, the more chances you have of winning," the Davenport native reasoned.
Neilson certainly proved that theory Saturday during heat races to help set the starting positions for today's championship finals at the world's largest karting street race.
Entered in a whopping 10 of 17 race classes, the 61 Kartway owner was the big winner on qualifying day, claiming five heats to get into position to jump closer to the 25th annual event's career victories leader, Ohio's Gary Lawson.
Neilson's 17 victories rank second all-time to Lawson's 25 wins.
"But Rock Island is such a different animal," Neilson said, noting more than half of the Rock's all-time pole sitters failed to win. "The competition is so good, you have to have a lot of luck."
Lawson also looms for the first time in five years. He was 4-for-4 in his heat races, too.
Half of the Ohioan's heat wins came at the expense of Neilson in the Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 2 (odd draws) and the Briggs Medium.
Lawson also edged Davenport's Mike Welsh in the Briggs Heavy 1 (even draws) and the Briggs Masters.
"Same old Lawson. He's still dominant," said Davenport's Mike Welsh. "It's going to be interesting (today)."
Neilson was victorious in the Yamaha Heavy 1 and 2, the Margay Ignite Senior 1 and 2, and the Yamaha Medium.
Neilson won six of seven RIGP classes entered in 2015. Earlier in August, he claimed seven of his eight races at the Elkhart (Ind.) Grand Prix.
In all, 128 drivers make up 282 entries this year, with all having the same goal in mind when the finals start today at 11:15 a.m.
"I just want to try and get another win after not getting one last year," Neilson said of his simple wish today. "If you get one win here, you should be happy."
Upstate Illinoisan Justin Wishard (three) and Texan Austin Wilkins (two) also won multiple heat races.
Wishard, from Pecatonica, had the fastest kart in the Briggs 1 (odd draws) and 2 (even draws), as well as the Briggs CIK.
Wilkins topped both the TaG Senior and the King of the Streets (odd draws).
Also winning qualifying races after drawing for starting positions following Saturday's practice were Race Liberante (King's even draws), Scott Barnes (Shifter Masters), Shawn Welte (Vintage Open), Mark D'Elia (Vintage MAC) and Marty Westen (Vintage Yamaha).
Passing points awarded Saturday night in the heat races determine today's starting grids, which will be announced this morning. Three of the race classes combine two heats because of a high number of entries.
The final two classes in the race order — the IAME KA 100 and the Stock Honda — will wait for heat races this morning between practice laps and opening ceremonies at 10:30 a.m.
Saturday's racing session was first delayed by an accident which saw a kart jump the protective barriers and hit a concrete wall. According to a fellow competitor later, the driver avoided serious injury by getting thrown from the kart, though he was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.
Heat races were then suspended for the day by a late rain shower.