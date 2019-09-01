ROCK ISLAND — Tony Neilson enjoyed another golden weekend to celebrate the silver anniversary of the Xtream Rock Island Grand Prix powered by Mediacom.
The 38-year-old Davenport native padded his all-time victory total by claiming three more races during the 25th annual running Sunday in The District.
However, Neilson failed to gain any ground on the all-time winningest driver in the history of the world's largest karting street race.
That's because Ohioan Gary Lawson returned after a five-year absence to win three of the four classes he entered, one of the victories coming at the expense of the Neilson, whose family owns and operates 61 Kartway in Delmar.
Neilson's 20 career wins at the RIGP are second only to Lawson's 28.
"Overall it was another great weekend for us," said Neilson, who entered 10 of this weekend's 17 races, earning the top-qualifier pole position in four of the classes.
"My goal was to just get one (win) and instead we got three. We were close in a couple of others and just didn't have enough, but that's what this event is all about, (seeing) great competition."
Bettendorf's Tim Goettsch nipped Neilson in the Yamaha Medium race to move into sole possession of third place on the wins chart with his 12th career victory.
Evan Stamer, a 17-year-old senior at downstate Edwardsville, also won a photo finish at the wire with Neilson in the Margay Ignite Senior 1. That was the first of two wins recorded during Stamer's third trip to The District; he also was victorious in the Briggs CIK.
"It's such a legendary event and the racers I beat are so amazing," Stamer said. "To beat Neilson head-to-head like this is indescribable. He's won so many big races and he'd always seemed to get me before, but I finally got him today."
Neilson also was leading the Margay Ignite Senior 2 before suffering a late-race mechanical issue when his chain slipped off the motor.
"I can't complain. If I did, I'd be selfish," Neilson said. "Lawson had the same problem in the one I ended up winning against him. Those are gifts, but you'll take them every day because stuff like that will happen to you, too."
Neilson's wins came in the Yamaha Heavy 2, the Margay Ignite Masters and the Briggs & Stratton 206cc Heavy 2 when Lawson's motor stalled out with a six-second lead.
"But it doesn't ruin the weekend at all," said Lawson, who won the Briggs Heavy 1, Briggs Medium and Briggs Masters. "It's just awesome to come back here and run so well again."
Lawson last visited "The Rock" in 2013, when he also scored three victories. The soon-to-be-37-year-old said he'd taken the last five years off to have a family, with son Hayden now 5 and daughter Mackenna turning 4 today.
"Her birthday took precedent the last few years," Lawson explained. "But the 25th anniversary piqued our interest. We figured this might be my last hurrah here, so we might as well come back and have some fun and see if we could get a few more wins."
Lawson's family celebrated his daughter's birthday early with cake, decorations and friends joining them in the pits this weekend. Daddy also delivered a few more "Rock" trophies and checkered flags for Mackenna to remember this weekend's celebration.
"My son already is racing a little kid kart and having a blast. So it'll be more of him and less of me as the future unfolds. I doubt I'll run much after this," said Lawson, an engine-builder now at industry giant Comet Kart.
"I don't race a lot now, but I'm around it, and I'm on the cutting edge, thinking about it all the time. So it came back real quick. It was nice to see we're still as fast as anybody.
"I was just trying to run as many classes as I could with only one kart, just so we wouldn't work so hard as before and enjoy the evenings a little more than we had in the past. So we didn't work too hard and still ran well, and had a lot of fun doing it."
Also winning twice Sunday was Californian Race Liberante (King of the Streets and 125cc Open Shifters).
Former champs adding to their win totals included Milan's Dave Fisher (Vintage MAC), St. Louis' Pete Vetter (Margay Ignite Senior 2), Texan Austin Wilkins (TaG Senior), Bermudan Scott Barnes (125cc Shifter Masters) and Wisconsin's Shawn Welte (Vintage Open).
Joining Stamer as first-time winners were Gage Rucker (Yamaha Heavy 1) and downstate Iowan Marty Westen (Vintage Yamaha).