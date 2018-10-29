Kevin Puebla has spent his entire life involved in the sport of wrestling and recently the sport gave back a little with a very prestigious honor bestowed upon him.
Puebla, a former IHSA state champ for Moline and the long-time wrestling coach at Augustana College, was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in Stillwater, Okla. Puebla received the Lifetime Service Award from the Illinois Chapter of the NWHOF.
It is the third wrestling hall of fame spot for the native Quad-Citian.
“This one was special. A lot of friends were there. A lot of former coaches were there. My whole family was there,” said Puebla. “I’ve been away from it for a while, so it’s always nice to be remembered.”
Puebla’s tenure at Augustana was nothing short of phenomenal. He led the Vikings to 12 CCIW titles and eight top 25 national finishes in 13 seasons. From 1987-2000, Puebla guided Augustana to a dual meet record of 168-57-7. His win total is more than double any other coach in the history of the Viking program. In his 13 seasons, his athletes won 62 CCIW championships and four individual national titles and claimed All-America honors 21 times.
Puebla mentored three-time national champion Raphael Wilson (who compiled a 175-5-1 record for the Vikings at 134 and 142 pounds from 1991-95) and 1991 134-pound national champion Craig Wagner (151-22-5 from 1989-93). Wilson and Wagner rank first and third, respectively, in career wins at Augustana.
Since retiring from coaching, Puebla moved away from the Quad-Cities, but has returned. He has served as lead table official at the IHSA Individual State Tournament in Champaign since 2007 as his way to keep involved in the sport.
“It’s a good way to watch the state tournament,” said Puebla. “Plus, it’s a great chance to see people you have known for years.”
At 61-years-old, Puebla has put the coaching aside saying, “it’s a younger man’s sport … even though I act like I’m 21 sometimes.”
Though years of wrestling and coaching have taken a toll on his knees, he said that he still does the occasional clinic.
As a wrestler, Puebla posted a 101-5-3 career record at Moline High School. He finished fifth in the state at 119 pounds as a sophomore, fourth at 126 as a junior and as a senior in 1975, posted a 37-0-1 record and won the 126-pound state championship. In addition, he was an AAU national champion, a Junior National All-American and a Scholastic Wrestling News first team All-American.
Puebla wrestled collegiately at the University of Illinois, where his record was 105-27-4 and he earned All-America honors. He held school records for career and single-season wins at the time of his graduation, after which he served six years as an assistant coach for the Illini.
Puebla is also a member of the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) and NCAA Division III Halls of Fame.
“It’s been rewarding,” said Puebla of his commitment to the sport and the accolades that have followed. “It kind of sums up everything and shows that people think well enough of you to give you that honor.”