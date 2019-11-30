Victory eluded Mikaela Shiffrin once again in a World Cup giant slalom at Killington, Vt., edged into third place by an Italian 1-2 led by Marta Bassino on Saturday.
Bassino sealed a first career World Cup win by retaining her first-run lead to beat Federica Brignone by 0.26 seconds.
"Celebrating together with Federica fills me with even more pride," said Bassino, whose teammate was first to greet her and hug her in the finish area. Brignone won this race last year.
Shiffrin was a further 0.03 back in third for a fourth straight top-five finish in GS at the Vermont venue without taking the win.
Still, the three-time defending overall World Cup champion extended her standings lead with a third podium finish to start the season. She also leads the giant slalom standings after two races.
"I felt pretty good with my skiing in both runs so, yeah, I'm pretty happy with the day," Shiffrin said. She also will be favored on Sunday to claim a slalom win for the fourth straight year on the Super Star course.
Brignone dedicated her podium finish to a friend, named Edoardo, who died "just hours ago" before the race in an avalanche on Mont Blanc on the border of France and Italy.
"My thoughts are with him," said Brignone, who put down the fastest second run to rise from seventh.
Bassino is a former junior world champion in giant slalom, who had four previous third-place finishes on the World Cup circuit. She also placed fifth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, where Shiffrin won and Brignone took bronze.
"I finally put together two runs," Bassino said. "I tried to focus just on myself and to ski like I know how. Then I saw the green light and I thought, 'Wow.'
"I hope this can be a turning point for my career. I knew I had a result like this in me, I just needed a spark to transform what I do every day into gold."
Bassino clocked under 50 seconds in bright sunshine for each run which was shortened due to gusting winds at the scheduled start higher up the mountain.
Alice Robinson of New Zealand, who won the season-opening giant slalom last month at Soelden, Austria, failed to finish the first run, racing the day before she turns 18.
GOLF
DJ withdraws from Bahamas event: Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from the Hero World Challenge next week in the Bahamas so he can be better prepared for the Presidents Cup.
Johnson had arthroscopic surgery on his left knee on Sept. 5 to repair cartilage damage. He has not played since Aug. 25 at the Tour Championship.
Johnson says his recovery from the routine surgery is complete. He says another week of therapy and practice was needed to be ready for the Presidents Cup, which is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia.
Johnson says he has told Tiger Woods, the tournament host next week and the playing captain in Australia. He says Woods supports his decision.
Chez Reavie was the next available player to replace Johnson in the 18-man field.
F1
World champion Hamilton takes pole at Abu Dhabi GP: World champion Lewis Hamilton took the pole position for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was the six-time Formula One champion's record-extending 88th pole of his career and ended a surprising run of 10 races without pole since the German GP in late July.
"That's what I've been looking for," said Hamilton, who has won 10 races this season. "Yesterday was quite wobbly (in practice) so I had to come back focused."
It also moved the British driver level on a season-leading five poles with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, who finished .194 seconds behind him. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was third quickest at .360 seconds behind Hamilton.
Ferrari struggled for pace on the Yas Marina circuit, with Charles Leclerc fourth ahead of Sebastian Vettel. They were both around a half-second slower than Hamilton, who sealed his sixth title two races ago at the United States GP.
Verstappen starts on the front row, however, and both Ferraris move up one place in Sunday's race because Bottas is demoted to the back of the grid for making an extra engine-part change.
"As a team it's been a really strong day, and we had a good pace," Bottas said. "In any case, I'm going to start last, so we'll take that fighting spirit tomorrow."
Two weeks after the Ferraris crashed into each other at the Brazilian GP, this was another disappointment for the team.
Vettel span on the track early into the first part of qualifying — known as Q1 — and drifted backward on the track for a few seconds with Hamilton looming behind him. Fortunately, Hamilton was far enough behind Vettel to avoid any impact. In Friday's first practice session, Vettel had crashed into the barriers after misjudging his entry into Turn 19 and needed a gearbox change.
Former F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen was among the five drivers eliminated from Q1, which was topped by Hamilton.
French driver Pierre Gasly, who finished second in Brazil two weeks ago for his first career podium, let out a loud expletive on team radio after being eliminated from Q2 — which Leclerc led from Hamilton.
Earlier, Verstappen was fastest in the third and final practice — just .074 seconds ahead of Hamilton and .089 clear of Bottas.
Toro Rosso driver Daniil Kvyat was fined 5,000 euros ($5,500) for an unsafe release from the pit-lane garage, which impeded the Haas car of Romain Grosjean.
Sunday's race in the desert starts at 5:10 p.m. local time (1310 GMT) and finishes under floodlights, when temperatures are considerably cooler than in the afternoon.
Mercedes has had an iron grip on this race, winning every year since 2014 — with Hamilton finishing first three times to add to his victory when driving for former team McLaren in 2011.
Red Bull has not won here since Vettel's victory in 2013, but with the Honda engine improving throughout this season Verstappen is optimistic he can sign off the season with a fourth win to match Bottas.
"I think today was the best we could do, we all know Mercedes is quite dominant here," Verstappen said. "I think still a lot of chances for tomorrow, and we'll see what happens."