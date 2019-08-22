CORDOVA — Everyone who has been involved in the sport for any length of time has a horror story.
Bruce Litton has been airlifted from a drag racing track to a hospital twice in his career. Georgina Buckley missed an entire year of racing following a 2016 crash. Arnie “The Farmer’’ Beswick has had his body battered and burned more times than he can count in a career that has spanned more than six decades.
But they keep coming back.
Seemingly no mishap, no matter how horrific, can keep big-time professional drag racers from getting back into a vehicle and hurtling a couple hundred miles an hour down a track to the roar of an adoring crowd.
They can't stop themselves.
“The adrenaline is an addiction that you can’t get rid of,’’ said Litton as he prepared for this weekend’s 66th annual O'Reilly Auto Parts World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova International Raceway. “I really enjoy it. I love driving the cars … Most of all, I enjoy the spectators. The spectators are what we all do it for. Without them, there wouldn’t be any racing.’’
The 89-year-old Beswick, who first began driving in the World Series in 1954 when it was held in Lawrenceville, Ill., and has missed the event only once in the 61 years it has been at Cordova, agrees wholeheartedly.
The people are a big part of why he keeps coming back. And nowhere are the people more supportive than at Cordova, one of the grassroots venues of the sport.
“I love the people that are race-oriented and car-oriented,’’ Beswick said Thursday during a media session at the track along Illinois Route 84. “I love those kinds of people. I seem to have a special bond with them.’’
Beswick, who lives on a farm about four miles west of Morrison, was involved in one of the most frightening incidents ever in 2003 in Wentzville, Mo.
A hose on his car was incorrectly attached and he leaked nitrous oxide all the way down the track. When his car backfired at the end of his run, it sent flames convulsing through the interior of the car. Beswick suffered third degree burns to both hands and had other burns on his ankles, nose and mouth. He was in a coma for seven weeks, prompting him to miss the World Series at Cordova for the one and only time.
It was a lot for a then-73-year-old man to overcome. But he did.
Every time he thought about the lines of people who wait to get his autograph and just chat with him everywhere he goes, he knew he had to come back.
“That’s the best medicine,’’ Beswick said. “There ain’t a doctor in the world that can give you that kind of medicine.’’
Buckley, from Lake Villa, Ill., hasn’t been around drag racing nearly as long as Beswick although she started watching her husband, Dave, fly down the straightaway about 26 years ago.
About 10 years ago, she convinced him that she could do it, too.
“I didn’t officially take over until 2009,’’ she said. “We had one car at the time and needless to say, he never got it back after that.’’
Her nightmare occurred in Norwalk, Ohio, during the summer of 2016. The throttle stuck on her car as she went down the track and when she finally broke it loose, her brakes locked. The car veered abruptly to the right and she hit a wall going about 180 mph.
Buckley doesn’t remember any of it. She only knows what happened because she has seen the video.
She broke six ribs, had a broken sternum, sustained a concussion and bit down so hard on her tongue that she nearly severed it.
“I never had a doubt in my head that I wanted to get back in the car,’’ Buckley said. “I knew I wanted to get back in the car as soon as I could.’’
She returned in May of 2018 when she competed in a race at Cordova. She took part in the World Series for the first time last year and will be there again Saturday, driving her 2005 Ford Mustang in the 275 drag radial division.
Litton, a two-time IHRA Top Fuel champion from Indianapolis, will be competing in the Top Fuel division of the World Series for the eighth time and like the others, he has had some accidents.
“It’s not if you’re going to have one,’’ he said. “It’s when you’re going to have one.’’
When you shake hands with him, you can’t help but notice that he doesn’t have a thumb on his right hand. He has made two helicopter rides to the hospital, one 36 years ago and another 12 years ago.
“I’ve cracked a skull and those sorts of things so I’ve been beat up a little bit,’’ he said nonchalantly.
Sure, but what’s a cracked skull here and there? Or a broken sternum? Or a coma that lasts nearly two months?
You can’t help but marvel at the guts of these folks as well as the allure that keeps pulling them back into flame-spewing, ground-shaking adrenaline machines.
“You’ve got to drive,’’ Litton said. “You’ve just got to. If you fall off the horse, you need to get back up on it.’’