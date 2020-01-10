Mother Nature taking a toll on Saturday schedule

It took a while, but the winter sports are finally being altered by real winter weather in the Quad-Cities.
A number of events involving Moline High School athletes were wiped from today's slate. Moline's varsity/sophomore boys' basketball (at Normal West), varsity wrestling quadrangular (at Washington), girls' bowling (at Prospect Invite), and JV wrestling (at Pekin) were all canceled. The sophomore girls' basketball game that was part of the IHMVCU Shootout has also been canceled.
A slew of events involving Moline High School athletes The Geneseo boys will not be playing their basketball game at the Morton Shootout today.
Events scheduled for today involving area schools have also been axed, including the Kewanee girls bowling at Taylorville and the Amboy JV Wrestling Invitational.
The college schedule for today also took a hit. Augustana teams were supposed to be active in seven sports today, but the schedule has been altered a bit.
The Augustana women's/men's basketball twinbill scheduled against Millikin has been pushed back a day. That CCIW twinbill will now be played Sunday in Decatur with the women's game scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and the men to follow.
Augie's men's & women’s swimming and diving team was supposed to compete at Carthage in Kenosha, Wis., but that meet has been cancelled with no plans for a make-up date.
Two events are still for today as Augie's men’s and women’s track & field teams head across the Mississippi River to the Fighting Bee Opener at St. Ambrose at 11 a.m. as that meet is still on schedule. As of last word, the Vikings women’s bowling team is still scheduled to compete in Addison, Ill., at the Eagles Baker Challenge.
The Carl Sandburg College men's basketball game scheduled for this morning at home against the Knox JV squad has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 29.
Friday's Fulton at Orion Three Rivers Conference West Division boys' basketball showdown scheduled for Orion was postponed. No makeup date had been announced. The Moline girls' freshman basketball game at Central Dewitt for Friday was also canceled.
The Dispatch-Argus had not received notification of any other cancellations.