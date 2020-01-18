Montez takes title; Maple Leafs second at Geneseo Tournament

“It’s hard at this point late in the season to teach big lessons because there’s not a lot we can change,” Stockwell said. “I hope he can learn from it and watch the video and make little improvements.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Every time two guys wrestle each other, they learn more about their opponent,” Geneseo coach Jon Murray said. “The matches get closer and closer and Anthony just needs to keep improving to stay ahead.”

Luke Henkhaus of Geneseo (126) and Victor Guzman of Rock Island (132) each finished second. Henkhaus lost a 3-0 decision to Nik Jimenez of Harvard in that title bout and Guzman fell 7-6 to Caleb Tyus of Civic Memorial.

Guzman was leading 6-5 with 37 seconds left when Jimenez got a takedown and the Rock Island senior was unable to escape.

“I just have to keep going out there and continue to work at my offense,” Guzman said. “I need to stop holding back and just let it fly.”

As a team, the Maple Leafs placed second with 165.5 points, just 16 points shy of first place Thornton Fractional North. Murray was pleased with the effort that his team had but wants his wrestlers to continue challenging themselves.